Until Dawn game cast: All voice actors and where you know them from
No need to stay up until dawn trying to figure out where you know the cast from.
Now that the Until Dawn remaster is out, and new players are finding out about the horror classic all over again, you might be wondering who is in its cast list.
The Until Dawn cast is full of famous faces and voices you may recognise across TV, film, and other games.
You’re sure to play the horror game and wonder where you recognise someone from.
We’re here to help you find out where you know that voice and/or face from!
Keep reading to find out what the full Until Dawn cast list is and how you might know each voice actor.
Until Dawn cast list: All voice actors
Here is the full Until Dawn cast list, according to IMDb:
- Samantha – Hayden Panettiere
- Dr Hill – Peter Stormare
- Joshua – Rami Malek
- Michael – Brett Dalton
- Jessica – Meaghan Martin
- Ashley – Galadriel Stineman
- Christopher – Noah Fleiss
- Emily – Nichole Sakura
- Matthew – Jordan Fisher
- Hannah/Beth – Ella Lentini
- Flamethrower Guy – Larry Fessenden
- Radio DJ – Graham Reznick
- Sheriff – Heather Robb
- Ranger/Detective – Brian McGuinness
- Detective – Tiffany Bartok
- Additional voices – Robin Chalk
- Michael – Patrick Mölleken (uncredited)
Where do you know the Until Dawn cast from?
The Until Dawn cast list includes several famous faces and voices. Here’s where you might recognise the major actors from across film, TV, and other games:
Hayden Panettiere
You’ll recognise Hayden Panettiere from TV show Heroes, in which she played Claire Bennet across 73 episodes. She has also appeared as Kirby Reed across the Scream franchise and as Juliette Barnes in 124 episodes of TV show Nashville.
Peter Stormare
Peter Stormare has appeared in Fargo (as Gaear Grimsrud), The Brothers Grimm (Cavaldi), Constantine (Satan) and Armageddon (Lev Andropov) to name a few famous films. With over 200 acting credits to his name, including recently in Twilight of the Gods as Ulfr in seven episodes, you’ve probably come across him before.
Rami Malek
Most well-known for his fantastic performance as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, the lead role in Mr Robot and as David Hill in Oppenheimer, Rami Malek has shot to stardom in recent years. Yep, he was the bad guy Lyutsifer Safin in James Bond movie No Time to Die, too.
Brett Dalton
You’ll recognise Brett Dalton from his role as Grant Ward/Hive in Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD TV series. He has also appeared in Chicago Fire, God of War: Ragnarök (Freyr) and is The Witness in Destiny 2. Most recently, he has appeared as Mark Trent in 14 episodes of TV show Found.
Meaghan Martin
Meaghan Martin has provided voices in Stellar Blade (Enya), Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Linka), Triangle Strategy (Medina/Orlaea) and more. She also played Bianca Stratford in TV series 10 Things I Hate About You.
Galadriel Stineman
Appearing as Cassidy Finch/Lucy Howard in 14 episodes of The Middle, as Angie in LaRoy, Texas and Donna in This Is Us, you might have seen Galadriel Stineman in something.
Noah Fleiss
Known for his roles in Brick (Tugger), Joe the King (Joe Henry) and Josh and SAM (Sam), Noah Fleiss has 45 acting credits to his name.
Nichole Sakura
Nichole Sakura (often going as Nichole Bloom) is most well-known for her role as Cheyenne in sitcom Superstore – she appears as a regular cast member across 111 episodes.
Jordan Fisher
The voice of Robaire (4*Town) in Turning Red, John Ambrose in To All the Boys: PS I Still Love You, Doody in Grease Live! And Jake Taylor in Work It, you may have seen or heard Jordan Fisher in something.
