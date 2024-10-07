You’re sure to play the horror game and wonder where you recognise someone from.

Until Dawn cast list: All voice actors

Brett Dalton in Until Dawn. Supermassive Games

Here is the full Until Dawn cast list, according to IMDb:

Samantha – Hayden Panettiere

Dr Hill – Peter Stormare

Joshua – Rami Malek

Michael – Brett Dalton

Jessica – Meaghan Martin

Ashley – Galadriel Stineman

Christopher – Noah Fleiss

Emily – Nichole Sakura

Matthew – Jordan Fisher

Hannah/Beth – Ella Lentini

Flamethrower Guy – Larry Fessenden

Radio DJ – Graham Reznick

Sheriff – Heather Robb

Ranger/Detective – Brian McGuinness

Detective – Tiffany Bartok

Additional voices – Robin Chalk

Michael – Patrick Mölleken (uncredited)

Where do you know the Until Dawn cast from?

The Until Dawn cast list includes several famous faces and voices. Here’s where you might recognise the major actors from across film, TV, and other games:

Hayden Panettiere

You’ll recognise Hayden Panettiere from TV show Heroes, in which she played Claire Bennet across 73 episodes. She has also appeared as Kirby Reed across the Scream franchise and as Juliette Barnes in 124 episodes of TV show Nashville.

Peter Stormare

Peter Stormare has appeared in Fargo (as Gaear Grimsrud), The Brothers Grimm (Cavaldi), Constantine (Satan) and Armageddon (Lev Andropov) to name a few famous films. With over 200 acting credits to his name, including recently in Twilight of the Gods as Ulfr in seven episodes, you’ve probably come across him before.

Rami Malek

Rami Malek in No Time to Die. MGM / Universal

Most well-known for his fantastic performance as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, the lead role in Mr Robot and as David Hill in Oppenheimer, Rami Malek has shot to stardom in recent years. Yep, he was the bad guy Lyutsifer Safin in James Bond movie No Time to Die, too.

Brett Dalton

You’ll recognise Brett Dalton from his role as Grant Ward/Hive in Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD TV series. He has also appeared in Chicago Fire, God of War: Ragnarök (Freyr) and is The Witness in Destiny 2. Most recently, he has appeared as Mark Trent in 14 episodes of TV show Found.

Meaghan Martin

Meaghan Martin has provided voices in Stellar Blade (Enya), Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Linka), Triangle Strategy (Medina/Orlaea) and more. She also played Bianca Stratford in TV series 10 Things I Hate About You.

Galadriel Stineman

Appearing as Cassidy Finch/Lucy Howard in 14 episodes of The Middle, as Angie in LaRoy, Texas and Donna in This Is Us, you might have seen Galadriel Stineman in something.

Noah Fleiss

Known for his roles in Brick (Tugger), Joe the King (Joe Henry) and Josh and SAM (Sam), Noah Fleiss has 45 acting credits to his name.

Nichole Sakura

Nichole Sakura (often going as Nichole Bloom) is most well-known for her role as Cheyenne in sitcom Superstore – she appears as a regular cast member across 111 episodes.

Jordan Fisher

The voice of Robaire (4*Town) in Turning Red, John Ambrose in To All the Boys: PS I Still Love You, Doody in Grease Live! And Jake Taylor in Work It, you may have seen or heard Jordan Fisher in something.

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.