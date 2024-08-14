Now, Supermassive Games has unveiled an ‘enhanced’ edition of the game complete with a graphical overhaul to make the most of current hardware and new collectables for players to discover.

Ahead of its launch, read on for all there is to know about Until Dawn’s PS5 release and what’s changed from the original!

The Until Dawn PS5 release date is 4th October 2024, the developers have confirmed.

More like this

As well as launching on Sony’s latest console, the Enhanced version of the game also releases on PC on the same date.

With this October release, the game is perfectly positioned to be a Halloween pick for scare-loving players around the globe.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What’s 'Enhanced' about this new edition?

The biggest change from the 2015 release and the Enhanced version of Until Dawn is the overhauled visuals which have been rebuilt using Unreal Engine 5.

Alongside improvements to rendering and raytracing, the character models have been updated to create an even more atmospheric experience on Blackwood Mountain.

Accompanying the improved graphical fidelity are new camera angles enabling players to experience Until Dawn from a new perspective. A third-person camera creates increased emphasis on the key points of the story along with capturing the full detail of the surrounding environment.

It’s not just graphics that have received a facelift in the Enhanced version. Supermassive Games has adjusted the prologue to give the Washingtons some additional screen time and reframed some of the scenes from the original.

Can I pre-order Until Dawn on PS5?

Not yet. Pre-orders for the Enhanced edition of Until Dawn open on 21st August 2024. It’s unclear if pre-ordering the game will give players access to any benefits when progressing through the story.

If information on any pre-order bonuses appears ahead of the launch, we’ll add them here as soon as we hear more.

Is there a trailer for Until Dawn on PS5?

Yes, Until Dawn’s Enhanced edition does have a trailer on the PlayStation YouTube channel.

The trailer demonstrates the differences between the original and the version complete Unreal Engine 5 and new camera angles.

The Enhanced edition of Until Dawn is set to be a popular reimagining of one of the best horror games released in the last decade.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.