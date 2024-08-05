Taking inspiration from classic slasher flicks, the story follows eight friends who return to an isolated lodge on a remote island after two of their group disappeared one year earlier.

Every decision you make impacts the outcome of the game, with the lives of every character in your hands.

Since it's quite the scary game, we've rounded up all the chapters so you can be best prepared for what's coming up and how long is left before the end credits roll around. Read on for all the details.

How many chapters does Until Dawn have?

Until Dawn. Supermassive Games

There are a total of 10 chapters in Until Dawn, along with a prologue and an intermission in between each one with Doctor Hill.

This is expected to stay the same for the upcoming PS5 and PC releases, since it is a remake of the original PS4 version.

Thankfully, it's quite a short game, too. To reach the credits, Until Dawn will take approximately eight hours, while anyone looking to 100 per cent complete the game should expect closer to the 20-hour mark.

Full list of Until Dawn chapters

The Psycho in Until Dawn. Supermassive Games

The same number of chapters take place in Until Dawn no matter what decisions you make - however, every single one can have two possible names. This depends on the choices made throughout the game.

The 10 chapters are as follows:

Prologue

Chapter 1 – Memento Mori / Friendship

Chapter 2 – Darkness / Jealousy

Chapter 3 – Haunted / Isolation

Chapter 4 – Loyalty / Malevolence

Chapter 5 – Dread / Prey

Chapter 6 – Psychosis / Vengeance

Chapter 7 – Loss / Violence

Chapter 8 – Animus / Revelation

Chapter 9 – Despair / Karma

Chapter 10 – Repentance / Resolution

Until Dawn is available across PlayStation 4, with a PlayStation 5 and Windows release scheduled for late 2024.

