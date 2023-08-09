The list of confirmed Tekken 8 characters so far has introduced us to new and returning fighters, with more set to be announced by the time the game launches.

Eighteen fighters have been confirmed as of writing, but several more have been leaked and rumoured. The series is known for its large rosters - so do expect the number to grow.

Read on for the full list of confirmed characters in the Tekken 8 roster and to see who has been rumoured/leaked to join them.

Tekken 8 roster - all confirmed characters

As of writing, 18 characters have been confirmed for the Tekken 8 roster. This includes fan favourites Jin Kazama and Kazuya Mishima.

The full list of confirmed fighters in the Tekken 8 roster is as follows:

Click on the links on the names above to watch the official character gameplay reveal trailers on YouTube.

Azucena, currently, is the only brand new character included in the line-up.

Expect the list to grow as we near the game’s release date, too, and we’ll update this page when more characters are officially confirmed by Bandai Namco.

For now, though, several more fighters have been rumoured to be included in the roster.

Who else has been rumoured?

Alongside the 18 officially confirmed characters in Tekken 8, several more have been rumoured and/or leaked ahead of being revealed by Bandai Namco.

Following the Closed Network Test, fans have been able to data mine the game and have taken online to showcase their findings, including unconfirmed characters. There are a number that could be coming to the game.

As always with such rumours and leaks, please do take the following information with a healthy pinch of salt.

Over on Reddit, fans have found various character names in the game files. Names mentioned that aren’t in the confirmed list above include:

Alisa

Shaheen

Steve

Yoshimitsu

Zafina

From this list above, we’d expect Yoshimitsu to appear for sure.

Another leak on Twitter suggests a few more characters are set to be revealed by Bandai Namco, including fan-favourite Kuma. You can see the tweet and supposed character select image below:

Of course, it’s blurry. When are these things not blurry? We’ll have to wait and see whether or not any of the leaked characters end up in the final release of the game.

