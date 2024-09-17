It follows on from the 2011 cult hit Space Marine and has us reprising the role of Lieutenant Titus, a gruff supersoldier who returns to take on a new threat in the form of vicious aliens called Tyranids.

Combat is at the front and centre of the game as Titus and his squad face hundreds of enemies in brutal action.

But how can you play Space Marine 2 if you haven’t already? Read on to find out.

Is Warhammer Space Marine 2 on Game Pass?

Unfortunately, Space Marine 2 is not currently available on Game Pass.

There is no information as to whether or not it will ever make its way onto Microsoft’s subscription service, either.

However, it’s not all doom and gloom, as Game Pass still has plenty of superb games that have been added to its library in recent weeks.

Our picks include Age of Mythology: Retold, Valorant and Mafia: Definitive Edition. Plus, in October a little game called Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be landing on the platform.

Is Warhammer Space Marine 2 on any subscription services?

As is the case with Xbox Game Pass, Space Marine 2 is not on any other subscription services either.

The only way to play the game at the moment is to purchase it either digitally via your chosen platform’s storefront or physically from a store like GAME. It currently retails for £59.99 in the UK.

Cheap ways to play Warhammer Space Marine 2

There are currently several promotions that you can take advantage of to pick up a copy of Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 slightly cheaper.

First up is CD Keys, which has the standard version of the game on Xbox for £46.99, representing a 21 per cent discount on the RRP price.

If you’re a PC player then you’re also in luck, as it currently costs £39.99. The website also has similar discounts on both the Gold and Ultra editions of the game, but as you would expect, they are significantly more expensive than the normal version.

Alternatively, Argos currently has the PS5 version of Space Marine 2 available for £46.99, which is also a fair bargain.

