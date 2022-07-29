No amount of The Sims 4 cheats can save you from these new glitches and errors (and fantasising about The Sims 5 release date won't do much to help either), but the developers have stepped in and issued a warning that should help players avoid the worst of it.

The major new update for The Sims 4 brought us the highly anticipated High School Years pack, but it also unleashed a swarm of unexpectedly odd bugs into the game. And that's putting it politely.

So, what exactly has happened? Well, there are two new Sims 4 bugs that seem to be getting a lot of attention right now — one is affecting the ages of Sims, and the other is making Sims want to have relationships with their relatives. Dark times indeed.

As for the ageing glitch, you may have already noticed that there's a bug that is capable of auto-ageing Sims (specifically in saves that use the Short or Long lifespans). This glitch can result in older Sims dying before you want them to, which nobody wants!

With regards to these age-related issues, The Sims 4 developers from EA shared the following warning on Twitter, advising players to start new saves and stick to the 'Normal' lifespan setting (as opposed to the Short or Long options). This should be a workaround that saves your Sims from premature deaths/unwanted ageing while EA works on a fix.

As for The Sims 4 incest bug that could make your Sim express an interest in romance with their relatives, EA has not shared an official workaround for that one yet, so you'll have to use your own gameplay skills to intervene where you can and stop your Sims from acting on these urges.

The latest Sims 4 updated added a new 'Wants and Fears' system into the game, which replaced the previous 'Wishes' system in a bid to give your characters a larger selection of personal desires. This particular glitch seems to have come from that new system.

An EA employee — who goes by 'SimGuruNick' on Twitter, and works as a Quality Designer in the game's Live Operation team — has now acknowledged the situation, posting the Tweet below to assure fans that EA is "looking to get it fixed ASAP".

To keep an eye on the latest Sims 4 bug reports, remember you can check out a dedicated webpage about that on EA's official website.

To keep up with the latest developments and to know when these bugs are fixed, we'd also recommend following SimGuruNick and the main Sims account on Twitter.

Hopefully, we'll soon be able to put this all behind us and get on with enjoying the new pack.

