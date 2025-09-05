We've got the info, so here's everything you need to know about Silksong's player count and sales so far.

Silksong player count: How many people are playing Silksong?

Unfortunately, we can't get any data on how many players are playing the game on Xbox, PlayStation and Switch, but we do have plenty of data already for Steam.

After a shaky start in which Steam crashed, Silksong hit 100,000 players only 30 minutes after launch.

It then began to spike a couple of hours later, eventually hitting its current peak concurrent player count of 535,213 players.

Considering many players weren't even able to play the game as soon as it launched due to the Steam store outage, and many PC players will likely be playing on Xbox Game Pass, this number likely would have been higher had all players been able to play it as soon as it launched.

Silksong sales numbers: How many copies has Silksong sold?

At the time of writing, sales numbers for Silksong are not yet available, but what we do know is that they are sky-high.

Since the moment it launched, Hollow Knight: Silksong has been right at the top of the Steam Top Sellers list.

It's also top of the Nintendo eShop charts, with Hollow Knight right behind it in second place.

It's second place on the PS Store behind NBA 2K26, but is nowhere to be seen on the Xbox best sellers list, though that's hardly surprising as most Xbox players are probably playing via Game Pass.

So, we don't know how many copies Silksong has sold just yet, but whatever it is, it's a lot.

