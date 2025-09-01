Especially since many fans played Hollow Knight on PS4 (yes, that's how long it's been).

So, what's the story with Silksong on PS5? We'll explain everything you need to know.

Is Hollow Knight: Silksong on PS5?

Hollow Knight: Silksong is launching on PS5, and indeed PS4 as well, a rarity for a brand-new title nowadays. In fact, you can check out its store page already, though it's not available to purchase just yet.

If you weren't aware that Silksong was launching on PS5, it's hardly surprising. The console has been notably absent from any marketing for the game.

While a PC version was inevitable – the original was a PC exclusive when it first launched – the console side of things has been a bit more interesting.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Both Xbox and Nintendo have featured the game rather prominently in trailers for the Xbox Rog Ally, Nintendo Directs. Both companies even featured a Silksong demo at their respective booths at Gamescom last month.

While Nintendo and Xbox have been neck and neck when it comes to advertising Silksong on their respective platforms, PlayStation has been shockingly silent about the game launching on PS5, too.

So, there you have it. PlayStation owners, you'll be able to play Hollow Knight: Silksong on launch on both PS5 and PS4.

Unfortunately for you, though, you won't get the chance to play it as part of your PlayStation Plus subscription, as Xbox players will be able to enjoy it via Xbox Game Pass – them's the breaks, we're afraid!

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.