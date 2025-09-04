Perhaps what makes this record even more impressive is that the original Hollow Knight got a new all-time peak player count the day before Silksong launched.

That peak was 72,916 players, according to SteamDB, which is a huge achievement for a 2D indie Metroidvania that released all the way back in 2017.

An impressive figure, though one that can't compete with Silksong's numbers.

Hollow Knight: Silksong hit 89,646 players only 20 minutes after the game launched at 3PM BST 4th September 2025, according to SteamDB.

This number will only grow, and we will keep an eye on what the peak player count ends up being.

As Silksong wasn’t available for pre-order, the number of people scrambling to buy it and install the game managed to crash Steam, with SteamDB going down with the ship too.

Seeing as Silksong released quite early for US players and late in the day in Asia and Oceania, we may see some significant peaks and troughs, and it could be that only by the weekend, we’ll be able to witness Hollow Knight: Silksong’s true power.

Time will only tell, but we can’t wait for the dust to settle so that we can get a proper measure of how the hugely anticipated title performed – and if it has met players’ expectations.

No review code was made available, so players will be making a leap of faith. Make sure to check back in on RadioTimes.com for review roundups and post-launch coverage!

