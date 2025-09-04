But, in an interesting twist, the game's developers chose not to open the game up to pre-orders, instead forcing players to purchase the game when it released today (Thursday 4th September) at 3pm BST.

You can probably figure out what happens when you combine potentially hundreds of thousands of ravenous gamers eager for their fix and the servers of the Steam store.

As soon as the clock struck 3pm, the Steam store went down, crashed by the inordinate number of players attempting to get Silksong into their baskets, and certainly not helped by those who had managed to get through immediately attempting to download it.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

In fact, at the time of writing, trying to open up the Steam store still results in an E502 L3 error message.

The Steam store crashing appears to have piqued the interest of many players, who rushed to see the already record-breaking Steam player count listed on SteamDB.

Alas, the flood of curious players heading to SteamDB also managed to briefly crash the tracking site as well.

Whether the victims of Silksong's decision not to allow pre-orders will stop at just the Steam store and SteamDB crashes remains to be seen, but for now, it looks like so long as players are relentlessly trying to squeeze their way in, Steam is going to have to put up with this entirely preventable but also incredibly funny turn of events.

Shout-out to all you poor souls who just wanted to buy Cronos: The New Dawn – our hearts go out to you.

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.