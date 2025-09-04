But if you're struggling with the Silksong pre-orders, as many are, here's everything you need to know.

Can I pre-order Hollow Knight: Silksong?

Unfortunately, as you may have already surmised, Hollow Knight: Silksong is not available to pre-order on any platform.

The reason for this is fairly simple. With Silksong having been primarily funded via Kickstarter, the developers at Team Cherry have made the decision to give the supporters who backed the project way back when first access.

Interestingly, that's the same reason why you haven't seen any reviews of the game from websites like us – we don't have it either!

So, what does this actually mean for you?

Put simply, it means you'll only be able to buy the game once it goes live later today, so you'll be in a rush with all of the other Hollow Knighters trying to buy it at the same time.

For that reason, your best bet to get in on the action as soon as possible is probably via Xbox Game Pass.

The game is launching on the subscription service, meaning you'll be able to skip the queues and dodgy store servers struggling to bear the load of all these would-be customers, and just download it right away, hassle-free.

Naturally, that's only a solution for Xbox and PC players, and assumes you already have a Game Pass subscription.

If you're a PS5, Nintendo Switch 2 or PC player sans Game Pass, you're just going to have to duke it out on the storefronts with the rest of us.

