During its Silent Hill transmission livestream, Konami revealed that there are three new Silent Hill games being made, including a remake of a fan favourite.

Horror fans, rejoice, as Silent Hill is finally back and it’s not just one new game, Konami has only gone and announced three new games in the long-dormant series and two other new projects.

Ever since the high-profile cancellation of Silent Hills/P.T. back in 2015, Silent Hill fans have been anything but silent. We’ve had petitions with nearly 200,000 signatures asking for the studio to un-cancel the game, anger online about the fact that the last full release in the series was in 2012, and new rumours every day regarding the future of the franchise.

Konami, all along, has been working on new entries and has now confirmed three of them, including a remake of Silent Hill 2. Read on to find out everything there is to know about the new Silent Hill games.

Every project announced during Silent Hill showcase

During its Silent Hill transmission livestream, Konami announced not one, but five new projects in the Silent Hill series, including a full remake of Silent Hill 2. On top of the three new Silent Hill games, a new film was confirmed along with a digital interactive experience. Read on for the lowdown on every new project that was announced.

Silent Hill 2 Remake

Silent Hill 2 is getting a full remake developed by Bloober Team (the Polish development studio behind The Medium). A PS5 console exclusive, the Silent Hill 2 remake will also be playable on PC. Return to the world of James Sunderland and re-experience the classic all over again in its fancy new 4K Unreal Engine 5 recreation. No release date was confirmed.

More like this

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Silent Hill: Townfall

Working with Annapurna Interactive (who most recently brought us hits Stray and Neon White) and indie developer No Code Studios (who developed Stories Untold), Silent Hill: Townfall was announced. Little is known about the game other than its creepy teaser trailer shown above. There is no confirmed release date or platforms.

Silent Hill f

Silent Hill f is a brand-new Silent Hill game that’s set in 1960s Japan. It appears to be a new survival horror entry based on its teaser above, but time will tell on this front. It’s written by Ryūkishi07, who’s known for murder mystery and horror visual novels. No release date or platforms have been confirmed for this one.

Silent Hill: Ascension

Silent Hill: Ascension is an odd one. This collaboration between Genvig Entertainment, Bad Robot Games, Behaviour Interactive, and dj2 Entertainment is a new digital interactive streaming series where the community plays and shapes the game together. According to Konami, Ascension will be available 24/7 in 2023.

Return to Silent Hill

Christophe Gans is back directing a brand-new Silent Hill film. The movie is titled Return to Silent Hill and is a sequel to his previous Silent Hill (2006). Return to Silent Hill is based on Silent Hill 2 and is in early development. No release date has been confirmed.

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you're looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.