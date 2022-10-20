While we don’t yet know when the remake is set to release, we already know how powerful your PC needs to be in order to run it. Spoiler alert: you’re gonna need a powerful rig for this game.

Now that Konami has finally unveiled the oft-rumoured Silent Hill 2 remake , the Bloober Team-lead Unreal Engine 5 remake was confirmed to release on PC. The minimum requirements and recommended specs have already been confirmed, too, if you want to get your PC ready for the game’s release.

If you want to play game on your PC, read on to find out what the Silent Hill 2 remake minimum requirements and recommended specs are. Discover what hardware you need to play the game in 1080p/30fps and more below.

Silent Hill 2 remake minimum requirements

The minimum system requirements for Silent Hill 2 remake on PC should let you play the game on low to medium graphics settings in 1080p at a stable 30fps. Thanks to Steam for detailing the specifications.

The Silent Hill 2 remake minimum requirements are as follows:

Operating System: Windows 10 x64

Processor:

Intel Core i5-8400 AMD Ryzen 3 3300X



Memory: 12 GB RAM

Graphics Card:

AMD Radeon RX 5700 NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080



DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage Space: 50 GB available space

If your PC matches the above specifications, you should be able to play the Silent Hill 2 remake at low to medium settings in 1080p/30fps. Knock that resolution down a touch if you want prettier graphics. If that isn’t good enough for you, you’ll be needing the recommended system specs.

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Silent Hill 2 remake recommended specs

The recommended system specs for Silent Hill 2 remake on PC are quite astonishingly beefy. You’ll need near top-end hardware to let you play the game on medium-quality settings in 60fps at 1080p or high quality in 1080p/30fps. This is one demanding game.

The Silent Hill 2 remake recommended requirements are as follows:

Operating System: Windows 11 x64

Processor:

Intel Core i7-8700K AMD Ryzen 5 3600X



Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics Card:

NVIDIA GeForce 2080RTX AMD Radeon 6800XT



DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage Space: 50 GB available space

Remember, the above recommended system specs for Silent Hill 2 remake are for playing the game at 1080p/60fps on medium graphics settings or 1080p/30fps on high graphics settings. You’re looking at spending hundreds if not thousands to upgrade to be able to play the game in 4K.

Using DLSS or other similar technology, though, you can upscale the game to output at 4K with little discernable drop in image quality. The recommended requirements above should be able to make use of this technology. You’ve still got some time to get your PC in working shape if you don’t meet the specs listed above before the game releases.

More like this

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you're looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.