How to get all Rotom Forms in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

If you’re picking up and playing Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, you may well be on the lookout for Rotom Forms, one of the best ways to ensure that you’ve got a wide array of different Pokémon types in your party.

Known as the plasma Pokémon, Rotom was first introduced in the original Diamond, Pearl and Platinum games (collectively known as Generation 4), and his ability to shift into different forms is one of his greatest selling points.

But how exactly do you get these different Rotom Forms in the newly released Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl remakes, and what actually are the different Rotom Forms? Read on for the details!

How to get all Rotom Forms in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

If you were hoping to use Rotom Forms in your playthrough of the main Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl story, we’ve got some bad news for you – you can only receive Rotom Forms after you’ve completed the game.

In Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, after you’ve beaten the Elite Four and compiled a Pokédex of 150 creatures, go and speak to Professor Rowan at his lab in Sandgem Town – after some chat, Professor Oak will stop by to give you the National Pokédex, which means you’re now in a position to receive a Rotom.

Once you’ve got the National ‘dex, you’ll want to travel over to Eterna Forest and find the Old Chateau. You’ll need to use Cut to access the building. Once you’re in, go upstairs and walk through the middle door. You will now face a number of other doors. Take the one on the left, and interact with the TV you’ll find inside. This will trigger a Rotom encounter, so make sure you catch this Rotom!

You’ll get a Secret Key with your Rotom, and you’ll need to take that key to Eterna City’s Galactic HQ. It will open the Secret Room at the HQ, which you can find in the top-left corner of the HQ’s main room. Press ‘A’ on the back wall and it should open up. Once the door is open, head inside!

The room behind the secret door is filled with appliances – you’ll want to interact with each one of these, because every appliance will add a different Rotom Form to your Rotom Catalogue item, which you can then use to change between forms!

If you’re more of a visual learner, take a look at this video and you’ll find out how to get all the Rotom forms in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

What are Rotom’s Forms in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl?

Rotom has five different Forms, with each one allowing him to channel the spirit of a different domestic appliance (don’t ask us how they come up with this stuff). In Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, the five different Rotom Forms you can collect are:

Heat Rotom (from the oven) – Fire Type

Wash Rotom (from the washing machine) – Water Type

Frost Rotom (from the fridge) – Ice Type

Mow Rotom (from the lawnmower) – Grass Type

Fan Rotom (from the fan, obviously) – Flying Type

As well as being imbued with the types we’ve listed above, each Rotom Form is also partially an Electric type. With all of those configurations to play with, Rotom can be really handy in battles!

