Red Dead Online update (9th March): What time is the weekly update?

Red Dead Online has a weekly update every Tuesday, and we’re gearing up now for the 9th March 2021 edition of this regular treat.

Ever since its launch in 2018 as the multiplayer component of Red Dead Redemption 2, Red Dead Online has become a constant source of wild west entertainment for its legion of fans. And in December last year, the game even launched its own standalone client, meaning you don’t need to own Red Dead Redemption 2 to play Red Dead Online anymore.

The developers at Rockstar Games don’t tend to release patch dates very far in advance, but here’s everything we know about the 9th March update for Red Dead Online for the time being.

When is the Red Dead Online update?

Hardened fans of Red Dead Online will know that the weekly update tends to arrive every Tuesday, normally in the middle afternoon for players here in the UK. With that being the case, we can make a pretty decent guess as to when this week’s update will arrive, even though it hasn’t been announced officially at the time of writing.

Red Dead Online update release date and time

This week’s Red Dead Online update should arrive on Tuesday 9th March 2021 at around 3pm GMT, if previous form from Rockstar is anything to go by. For players in the US, that should translate to around 7am PT on your side of the pond. It might be a little bit earlier or a little bit later than that, but that’s roughly the time of day you can expect.

What is new in the Red Dead Online update?

It’s hard to say at the moment what this week’s Red Dead Online update will deliver to fans, as Rockstar tends to have a surprise or two for players every week. That being said, there are a few recurring themes that can help us making predictions. You can, for example, expect some new bonuses and discounts to be applied. There will probably be Double XP attached to certain actions, and there might be some limited-time clothing available as well.

Red Dead Online update patch notes

Rockstar has not yet revealed the patch notes for the 9th March 2021 Red Dead Online update, but we’ll be sure to update this article as soon as they do. It remains to be seen if there will be any dramatic new additions in this update, like the three new solo missions which dropped a few weeks ago, but only time will tell if we’re in for a treat that big. Watch this space, cowboys.

