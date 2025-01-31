Well, unfortunately for those of us still clinging to our PS4s, major changes are looming in the coming year.

Let's late a look at the upcoming PS Plus update, and see what will happen in 2026.

What’s changing for PS Plus members on PS4?

The news is exactly what PS4 users have been dreading since the PS5 dropped in 2020.

In an official blog post, Sony has said that in the next year "PS4 games will no longer be a key benefit and will only be occasionally offered" on PlayStation Plus.

This is disappointing news for PS4 users who enjoy the benefits of a PS Plus membership. But when exactly will these changes take effect?

When will the PS Plus changes take effect?

The blog post says that PlayStation Plus "will focus on offering PS5 titles through the Monthly Games and Game Catalog benefit starting January 2026".

From then on, "PS4 games will no longer be a key benefit and will only be occasionally offered for PlayStation Plus Monthly Games and Game Catalog".

However, the PS4 games we've already downloaded won't be going anywhere: "This won’t affect the PS4 Monthly Games that you have already redeemed from PlayStation Plus. You’ll continue to have access to games you’ve already redeemed as long as you remain a member."

You can read the full blog post here.

So we have about a year left, before it might become necessary to finally take the plunge and buy a PS5. That being said, we still have options outside of PlayStation Plus. From the online store to physical copies of games, we hope the PS4 has many years left.

