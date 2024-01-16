Love gaming? Listen to our podcast, One More Life!

We’ve also taken a look at The Lost Crown PC platforms and how to get it running on the Steam Deck. If the Steam Deck isn’t your handheld of choice, then you can see if it’s worth playing on the Switch too!

If you're making your way through the game and are wondering how far you've got left to go, have a perusal of our full list of The Lost Crown missions.

But enough of that, let’s get into the nitty-gritty!

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown weapons list

Below are all the weapons Sargon can equip and find throughout his quests in The Lost Crown. There’s a refreshingly small amount of equipment with simple upgrade paths that make for a much more streamlined experience so our guide here is nice and simple.

Qays and Layla

“Sargon’s signature dual blades, gifted by Anahita to celebrate his standing with the Immortals. Legend has it, the blades carry the souls of two ill-fated lovers.”

These are the weapons you will be using the most and as such, should be fully upgraded first.

Sargon starts with Qays and Layla so you can jump in and start swinging from the word go!

Bow of Menolias

“The preferred weapon of Menolias, mythical archer of the Immortals”.

Sargon gets this bow after defeating Erlik as part of the main quest, Lost in Mount Qaf. In its basic form, the Bow of Menolias provides the ability to dish out some ranged damage and also open up new areas by shooting spawn platform seeds.

Chakram of Menolias

“A ranged weapon that comes back to Sargon once thrown.”

The Chakram of Menolias is actually the alternate form of the Bow of Menolias. When selected, the bow turns into a chakram, a circular throwing blade first used in the Indian Subcontinent.

The Chakram of Menolias gives Sargon a more powerful ranged attack and can be used to activate the large cogs that operate contraptions throughout the world.

The Chakram of Menolias is obtained from the man himself, Magnolias who is found in the Hyrcanian Forest.

How to upgrade weapons in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

To upgrade weapons in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, you need to first acquire the Bow of Menolias and then fast travel back to The Haven where a glowing symbol will have appeared on the wall to the left of the merchant, and once interacted with, a door will appear that leads you to Kaheva’s Forge where you can upgrade your weapons.

It’s recommended to opt for every upgrade you can afford as some of the enemies later on are really tough, even with upgraded weapons.

Upgrades cost you Time Crystals and Azure Damascus Ingots which can be found across the map so be sure to explore every nook and cranny!

