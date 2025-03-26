This means that whether you're on the hunt for rare cards or keen to add booster packs to your collection, you're in with a chance to save more until 31st March at Amazon.

Depending on rarity and playability, Pokémon TCG cards vary wildly in price. The most expensive Pokémon TCG card, the 10 Illustrator Pikachu, was famously sold to the YouTube Logan Paul in 2022 for the whopping price of $5.275 million.

While that high price point may inspire fear in some, there's no need to worry. Amazon Spring Deal Days are here to help you save more on Pokémon TCG cards, from now until 31st March.

For more Spring Deal Days discounts, take a look at the Amazon Spring Deal Days Audible deal and the Amazon Spring Deal Days Xbox controller deal. Plus, when does the Amazon Spring Sale end?

Best Pokémon TCG deals in the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale

Zeraora V Battle Deck

Pokémon TCG Zeraora V Battle Deck. Amazon

The Zeraora V Battle Deck is a great deck for players who are being introduced to the game, as it includes everything you need to get started and face off against your opponents straight away.

The pack includes a ready-to-play 60-card deck with Zeraora V, three reference cards, a rules booklet, single-player play mat, damage counters and a large metallic coin. You'll also receive a deck box, quick guide and code card to play the game online.

Buy Zeraora V Battle Deck for £13.99 £10.99 (save £3 or 21%) at Amazon

Deoxys V Battle Deck

Pokémon TCG Deoxys V Battle Deck. Amazon

This Meteor Showers Dusk with Deoxys V deck is another great option for beginners just starting to get into the game.

The pre-built 60-card deck features Deoxys V as the main Pokémon and also features supporting Pokémon, Trainer cards, and Energy to create a balanced strategy

Buy Deoxys V Battle Deck for £13.99 £10.69 (save £3.30 or 24%) at Amazon

Ampharos ex Battle Deck

Pokémon TCG Ampharos ex Battle Deck. Amazon

The Ampharos ex Battle Deck is focused on Ampharos ex, a powerful Electric-type Pokémon, making it the ideal deck for adding a strong Electric-type Pokémon to your collection, as well as introducing you to the game.

It also comes with essential accessories like a play mat, damage counters, a coin, and a deck box.

Buy Ampharos ex Battle Deck for £13.99 £10.99 (save £3 or 21%) at Amazon

Lucario ex Battle Deck

Pokémon TCG Lucario ex Battle Deck Amazon

In the Lucario ex Battle Deck, Lucario, a powerful Fighting-type Pokémon with an aggressive playing style, takes centre stage.

Beginners and casual players will enjoy this deck as it enables you to jump quickly into battle and add a strong Fighting-type Pokémon to your collection.

Buy Lucario ex Battle Deck for £13.99 £10.99 (save £3 or 21%) at Amazon

Chien-Pao ex Battle Deck

Pokémon TCG Chien-Pao ex Battle Deck Amazon

If you want to kick off your Pokémon TCG career with a strong deck, then the Chien-Pao ex Battle Deck could be the one for you.

Chien-Pao ex, is a powerful Water-type Pokémon, and this deck is part of the new Pokémon TCG: ex Battle Decks, allowing Powerful Pokémon ex to charge straight onto the battlefield.

Buy Chien-Pao ex Battle Deck for £13.99 £10.99 (save £3 or 21%) at Amazon

Greninja ex Battle Deck

Pokémon TCG Greninja ex Battle Deck Amazon

We've got another ex Battle Deck, this time with Greninja ex, a swift Water-type Pokémon, as the focus.

The included mix of Pokémon, Trainer cards, and Energy are crafted and selected to support Greninja ex’s agile playstyle, which is known for its sneaky, quick strategy.

Buy Greninja ex Battle Deck £13.99 £10.99 (save £3 or 21%) at Amazon

Miraidon ex League Battle Deck

Pokémon TCG Miraidon ex League Battle Deck Amazon

This well-equipped 60-card deck features Miraidon ex, Regieleki VMAX, and Regieleki V, as well as Regieleki, Zeraora, Bibarel, and Bidoof. The well-tuned set of Pokémon and Trainer cards combines all the elements you need to be fully prepared for your next match.

It also includes a deck box, two coin condition markers, six damage-counter dice, a coin-flip die, and a code card to play this deck online.

Buy Miraidon ex League Battle Deck for £29.99 £23.19 (save £6.80 or 23%) at Amazon

Ad

For more on Pokémon TCG, check out our explanation of trading in Pokémon TCG, as well as our explanation of Pokémon TCG Pocket Secret Missions.