Pokémon Legends Z-A is bringing a whole host of Pokémon to Lumiose City for the series’ latest adventure, and while there are plenty of returning favourites, the Gen 1 starters still have our hearts.

Charmander, Bulbasaur and Squirtle are all here, and you can get them early in the new RPG, albeit with the caveat that you can only pick one for the time being. Here’s how to find them, get one, and then get the rest later.

And, needless to say, there’s a spoiler warning in effect here for Pokémon Legends Z-A.

How to get Charmander, Squirtle or Bulbasaur in Pokémon Legends Z-A

To find the familiar friends, you’ll need to complete research tasks for Mable and progress past the Lida battle (Main Mission 08).

Once you've completed that Lida battle, go to any Pokémon Center and Mable will ask you to visit her office with the quest ‘A Call From Mable’.

This quest will let you take your pick of the Kanto starters! At this point, though, just like in the original Red and Blue games, you can only pick one of the trio. Squirtle Squad, here we go!

While it’s lovely of Mable to give you one of the Gen 1 starters, you’ll no doubt want the other two – especially since their Mega Evolution forms are back in Legends Z-A.

Thankfully, you can catch them all, but you’ll need to finish the game first. Doing so will unlock a final Wild Zone, which has access to the remaining two for your collection.

