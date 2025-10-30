Players have had a couple of weeks to get to grips with Pokémon Legends Z-A, and now the developers have announced their intentions to fix a few "known issues" with the game.

Of course, Pokémon Legends Z-A marked something of a departure for the iconic critter catching series from Game Freak, Nintendo, Creatures Inc and The Pokémon Company.

Ditching the turn-based battle system that we've been using since the 1990s, Pokémon Legends Z-A switches to real-time combat, allowing you to run and roll about whilst your best moves charge up again.

Even though the game returned to a familiar location, Lumiose City from Pokémon X and Y, it did redevelop the city with new battle zones and wild areas full of critters.

It's no surprise that all of this change has brought with it some teething problems. And now, the team behind Pokémon Legends Z-A have admitted to a couple of clangers that they're planning to fix very soon.

"We have confirmed the following issues and plan to fix them in a future update," a statement reads on the official Pokémon website.

You might be surprised to learn that only two "known issues" are listed on the webpage.

The first of them is described like so: "If your Pokémon Boxes become full before the first Rogue Mega Evolution battle and the Boxes menu had not been opened at any point prior to being filled, Pokémon catch attempts will always fail.

"Additionally, if a side mission that allows you to receive Pokémon is attempted under these conditions, the mission will be completed without granting the Pokémon."

And this is how the second known issue is summed up: "In certain side missions, if the time of day switches between daytime and nighttime at the exact moment that a move hits its target, it will become impossible to hit the target afterward, rendering the side mission incapable of being progressed further."

The developers aren't waiting around when it comes to these two glitchy situations. The statement says in closing, "These issues are scheduled to be fixed in the update planned for release in November."

