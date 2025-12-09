The ever-popular mobile game Pokémon Go is finally adding a feature that fans have wanted for years, we’re very happy to confirm.

Ever since the game launched, way back in 2016, Pokémon Go has been regularly updated with new content and seasonal goodies. But this new feature has been a long time coming, to say the least.

With next year marking the 10th anniversary of the original Pokémon Go summer (believe it or not), now is the perfect time for developers Niantic to get their ducks in a row. After all, there’s bound to be renewed interest from the mainstream next year.

So, what’s the new feature being added? It is… remote trades!

Yep, that’s right. With this new update, players will finally be able to trade Pokémon with one another without having to be in the same place at the same time.

Fans have wanted this feature for years, and it will certainly come in very handy when it comes to filling in your Pokédex, particularly when some creatures need to be traded to evolve.

So, how will this new feature work? It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Niantic is going to make you work for those remote trades!

First of all, you will need to reach ‘Forever Friends’ status with the person you want to remote trade with.

This new level of friendship is one step higher than ‘Best Friends’, the previous highest level, and we’re sure that you’ll need to send a lot of gifts back and forth before you become Forever Friends.

Once you become Forever Friends, you’ll be able to complete your first remote trade with one another!

It’s worth noting that you’ll need to earn more friendship points — by continuing to interact through battles, trades and gifts — if you want to earn additional remote trades with the same person.

There are also some terms and conditions to bear in mind with your Forever Friend remote trades.

You’ll have to use “A special Remote Trade tag” to mark the Pokémon that you’re willing to trade. When you initiate the trade, you can pick three tagged Pokémon from your friend’s list. You’ll then each get the final say on which Pokémon you’re going to part with.

It’s also worth noting that the following types of Pokémon are not allowed in remote trades:

Pokémon caught in the last 30 days

Previously traded Pokémon

Shadow Pokémon

Mythical Pokémon

Pokémon defending Gyms or Power Spots

Pokémon currently set as your buddy

Actively Mega-Evolved Pokémon

Fused Pokémon

Crowned Sword Zacian and Crowned Shield Zamazenta

Pokémon placed at Pokémon Playgrounds

So, when are these remote trades starting? A “phased rollout” has already begun, with players in New Zealand being able to use the feature from Monday 8th December.

There’s no word yet on exactly when this feature will reach the UK, but we look forward to try it out! Watch this space.

