During this event, players of the premier Pokémon mobile game will be able to catch shiny Elgyem for the first time, and you could also try your luck against Mega Alakazam in raid battles.

The developers from Niantic have brought back Pokémon Go Psychic Spectacular, an event that is themed around (you guessed it, folks) Psychic Pokémon.

This is all part of the ongoing Season of Light event series, and you can keep on reading for all the key details on how to make the most of this year's Pokémon Go Psychic Spectacular.

Pokémon Go Psychic Spectacular dates: When does it start and end?

The Pokémon Go Psychic Spectacular started at 10am on Tuesday 6th September, so there's nothing to stop your from jumping into it immediately.

The event will end on Monday 12th September at 8pm local time (wherever you are in the world), so you'll want to get involved sooner rather than later!

How to catch Elgyem in Pokémon Go Psychic Spectacular

There are various ways to catch Elgyem in Pokémon Go. Niantic

Elgyem is making its Pokémon Go debut during the Psychic Spectacular event, but how exactly are you meant to catch one?

Niantic has confirmed that Elgyem will be spawning in the wild for the duration of this event. So, if you want to catch an Elgyem, you can simply walk around and search the game's overworld until you spot one. The same goes for the even rarer shiny Elgyem!

It will also be possible to encounter an Elgyem when you complete Field Research Tasks during the event. Timed Research focused on Curveball Throws will also reward with Elgyem encounters.

Mega Alakazam counters in Pokémon Go Psychic Spectacular

Mega Alakazam is the other headline star of Pokémon Go Psychic Spectacular, and there's only one way to catch one!

For the duration of the event, Mega Alakazam will be appearing in Mega Raids, so you'll need to participate in Raid Battles in order to catch a Mega Alakazam for yourself. Wander around the world for long enough and you should see a Mega Alakazam, perhaps even a shiny one, hovering above a raid location.

If you do choose to battle Mega Alakazam, what are the best counters to use? It's worth remembering that Mega Alakazam is weak against Bug-type, Ghost-type and Dark-type Pokémon. So, you'd do well to send out the strongest fighter you've got in any of those types. We'd recommend Mega Gengar as a particularly powerful opponent for Mega Alakazam, but of course you'll have to work with what you've got!

What else is happening in Pokémon Go Psychic Spectacular?

In other Alakazam news, that Pokémon's Psychic move (a Charged Attack which boasts 90 power) is the Featured Attack for the duration of Pokémon Go Psychic Spectacular. If you catch an Alakazam during the event, or evolve a Kadabra into an Alakazam, it will know that powerful move.

Alongside Elgyem, the following Pokémon will also be appearing in wild encounters during the event: Abra, Slowpoke, Drowzee, Natu, Ralts, Spoink, Munna, Woobat, Gothita, Solosis, Kadabra and Kirlia.

In Raid Battles, these critters will be featuring alongside Mega Alakazam: Espurr and various versions of Unown (E, P and S) will be in One-Star Raids; Alolan Raichu, Wobbuffet, Girafarig and Oranguru are in Three-Star Raids; and in Five-Star Raids, up for grabs will be various forms of Deoxys (normal, attack, defence and speed).

There will also be a Deoxys Raid Day on Sunday 11th September, running from 2pm to 5pm local time, where all of the Deoxys forms will appear in Raid Battles more frequently.

Spawning from 7km eggs will be Smoochum, Wynaut and Chingling. And in Field Research encounters, you can expect to see Baltoy, Chimecho and Hypno as well as Elgyem. There should be plenty to keep you busy this week, then!

