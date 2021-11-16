Pokémon Go Ed Sheeran event: Singer teases crossover with mobile game

In a pop-culture crossover that you probably didn’t see coming, Ed Sheeran has just revealed on his Twitter account that he is taking part in some sort of Pokémon Go event.

Sheeran isn’t the first celebrity to show his love for the Pokémon franchise – famous people are just as enamoured with cute critters as the rest of us, with Michelle Visage’s Pokémon pet fashion contest being a prime recent example.

In fact, Sheeran isn’t even the first musical celebrity to join forces with Pokémon recently – stars such as Katy Perry and Mabel contributed tracks to Pokémon 25: The Album, a special album that marked the franchise’s big anniversary earlier this year.

Sheeran isn’t known to shirk crossover opportunities, though, with his Game of Thrones cameo being seared in all of our memories to this day. But what’s going on with Ed Sheeran and Pokémon Go? Read on to find out!

What is the Pokémon Go Ed Sheeran event?

While we don’t know the specific details of Ed Sheeran’s crossover with Pokémon Go, we certainly know that something is happening between these two pop-culture giants.

Sheeran shared the message below on his social media channels, making it clear that details will be “coming soon” regarding this unique meeting of the media marvels…

It’ll be interesting to see if the Ed Sheeran Pokémon Go event turns out to be an in-game concert, like Ariana Grande’s Fortnite event, or something more low-key.

Perhaps it will be a chain of in-game missions that tasks players with visiting Poké-Stops at the nearest Castle on the Hill? Or will we need to recruit critters for some sort of A Team? Only time will tell, but we’ll be sure to update this page when we have more details.

When is the Pokémon Go Ed Sheeran event?

The date and time of the Ed Sheeran Pokémon Go event have not been confirmed yet, but we’ll be sure to let you know when those details are revealed.

If you were wondering, Ed Sheeran has revealed himself to be a Pokémon fan in the past. The man has worn a Snorlax onesie on stage, and he even shared an image on Instagram of his cat with a Pokémon TCG card back in 2013.

As and when we learn more about the Ed Sheeran Pokémon Go event, we’ll update this page with all the essential details. We wouldn’t want to fall into any Bad Habits by missing it.

