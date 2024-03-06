It also coincided with Pokémon Day, which saw the announcement of Pokémon Legends Z-A and Pokémon: Trading Card Game Pocket.

However, there is a preferred window to catch Charcadet in, so we best get to it before we miss it. Read on and find out how to catch Chardacet and what’s required in order to evolve them into Armarouge or Ceruledge!

How to get Charcadet in Pokémon Go

Charcadet and its evolutions, Armarouge and Ceruledge. The Pokémon Company, awstburg onPixabay

To get Charcadet in Pokémon Go, you need to hatch 2km, 5km and 10km eggs that were collected before 8pm GMT on Monday 11th March.

It’s worth noting that these eggs resulting in a Charcadet being hatched is by no means a given, so you may need to try and try again.

We’d recommend you try and get as many 2km eggs from the Pokémon Horizons event as possible, as these are the most plentiful and easiest to hatch.

At 8pm on 11th March, Charcadet will be bumped up to a specific 10km egg tier exclusively, which requires a lot more effort to hatch.

Just be sure to drink plenty of water and keep your calories topped up if you end up having to endure marathon after marathon for the pleasure of getting Charcadet!

How to evolve Charcadet into Armarouge or Ceruledge

Pokémon Go. The Pokémon Company

To evolve Charcadet into Armarouge or Ceruledge, you need to have 50 Charcadet Candy, as well as defeating 30 Psychic Pokémon with Charcadet set to be your Buddy Pokémon.

Fret not, you need not fight through the legions of Psychic Pokémon with Charcadet, they just need to be your Buddy Pokémon. You can leave the bruising to your best-equipped Pokémon.

You can line up 30 battles with your friends, in the Go Battle League or Team GO Rocket battles, as part of raids or picking a fight with Blanche as part of the Master League rendition of the Team Mystic Leader battle.

