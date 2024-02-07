The Pulse Elite Headset not only has fantastic audio but also a state-of-the-art fully retractable microphone. This microphone is supported by AI technology to block out exterior noises so you can communicate with other gamers clearly and without distraction.

The headset comes complete with a hugely impressive battery life, extremely fast charge speeds, and an ergonomic design made with gamers' comfort at its forefront.

The Pulse Elite Headset doesn't just connect to your PS5 but also your phone and tablet through Bluetooth. Impressively, you can connect to your devices and your PS5 at the same time. This means you can take calls and listen to music while also listening to the audio from your PS5.

If PlayStation's new headset is appealing to you, we're here to tell you how to get your hands on the Pulse Elite Headset, when the headset will be released, how much it costs and who's selling it.

PlayStation's Pulse Elite Headset will be released on Wednesday 21st February 2024. Although the headset has not yet been released, you can still pre-order it to receive on launch day.

Playstation Pulse Elite Headset UK price: How much does the headset cost?

The PlayStation Pulse Elite Headset is being sold for £129.99 at the majority of retailers, including PlayStation themselves. The only major retailer which is selling the headset for cheaper is Currys, where you can pre-order the Pulse Elite Headset for £129, so you'll save 99p.

What is the Pulse Elite Headset's battery life?

The Pulse Elite Headset has a battery life of up to 30 hours and when it does eventually run out, you can get 2 hours of battery life from just a 10-minute charge.

The headset comes with a charging hanger which both charges and stores the headset.

Where to buy the Pulse Elite Headset in the UK

Even though the Pulse Elite Headset hasn't yet been released, you can pre-order the accessory from several sites. You can order directly from PlayStation as well as a variety of other retailers. Here's where to pre-order from:

PlayStation:

Currys:

Amazon:

Very:

Argos:

GAME:

Smyths Toys:

