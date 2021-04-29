New to PS Plus May 2021: Free games for PS4, PS5, PS Plus deals and PS Now
Give us all the games!
Published:
May is just around the corner, which means more great games coming to the PlayStation.
There are freebies as part of the PS Plus and PS Now membership schemes, with a PS5 game among the titles being offered.
And there are games coming out to buy too, which we have listed for you to take a look at. Another busy month for players of Sony consoles, then!
Keep on reading and we’ll break down everything that PS4 and PS5 owners can enjoy this month.
New PS Plus games for May 2021
As confirmed by Sony on the official PlayStation blog, there are three PS Plus games for members to grab in May 2021. One is just for the PS5 and the others are for PS4, but they all have one thing in common – they are great games!
- Wreckfest: Drive Hard, Die Last (PS5 only)
- Battlefield V
- Stranded Deep
New PS Now games for May 2021
PS Now is the cloud gaming service that lets you play Sony-approved games on your PS4, PS5 or PC without having to download them. And there will likely be new games are coming to this platform in May, we just don’t know what they are yet.
We do know about a PS Now upgrade that has taken place, though – games will be able to be streamed at 1080p now, at long last! So while we do not know what new games will be added, at least we can enjoy the fact that we’ll be playing streamed games in better quality than we have been.
What other games and updates come to PlayStation consoles in May 2021?
Just like every other month, there are games coming that will not be part of any subscription service. These are some of the key dates for PlayStation gamers to look out for this month:
- Wreckfest – Available May 1st
- Skate City – Available May 6th
- Resident Evil Village – Available May 7th, pre-order now at GameByte
- Hood: Outlaws & Legends – Available May 10th
- Mass Effect: Legendary Edition -Available May 14th, pre-order now at Amazon
- Subnautica: Below Zero – Available May 14th
- Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice – Available May 18th
- Void Terrarium Plus – Available May 18th
- Akiba’s Trip: Hellbound & Debriefed – Available May 20th
- Just Die Already – Available May 20th
- Knockout City – Available May 21st
- Rust – Available May 21st
- Capcom Arcade Stadium- Available May 25th
- Biomutant – Available May 25th
- Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster – Available May 25th
- Earth Defense Force: World Brothers – Available May 27th
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground – Available May 27th
And that’s your lot! We’ll be sure to keep you updated as more PlayStation games are revealed.
