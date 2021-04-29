New to PS Plus May 2021: Free games for PS4, PS5, PS Plus deals and PS Now

May is just around the corner, which means more great games coming to the PlayStation.

Advertisement

There are freebies as part of the PS Plus and PS Now membership schemes, with a PS5 game among the titles being offered.

And there are games coming out to buy too, which we have listed for you to take a look at. Another busy month for players of Sony consoles, then!

Keep on reading and we’ll break down everything that PS4 and PS5 owners can enjoy this month.

New PS Plus games for May 2021

As confirmed by Sony on the official PlayStation blog, there are three PS Plus games for members to grab in May 2021. One is just for the PS5 and the others are for PS4, but they all have one thing in common – they are great games!

Wreckfest: Drive Hard, Die Last (PS5 only)

Battlefield V

Stranded Deep

New PS Now games for May 2021

PS Now is the cloud gaming service that lets you play Sony-approved games on your PS4, PS5 or PC without having to download them. And there will likely be new games are coming to this platform in May, we just don’t know what they are yet.

We do know about a PS Now upgrade that has taken place, though – games will be able to be streamed at 1080p now, at long last! So while we do not know what new games will be added, at least we can enjoy the fact that we’ll be playing streamed games in better quality than we have been.

Your daily dose of TV & Entertainment news Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

What other games and updates come to PlayStation consoles in May 2021?

Just like every other month, there are games coming that will not be part of any subscription service. These are some of the key dates for PlayStation gamers to look out for this month:

Wreckfest – Available May 1st

Skate City – Available May 6th

Resident Evil Village – Available May 7th, pre-order now at GameByte

Hood: Outlaws & Legends – Available May 10th

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition -Available May 14th, pre-order now at Amazon

Subnautica: Below Zero – Available May 14th

Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice – Available May 18th

Void Terrarium Plus – Available May 18th

Akiba’s Trip: Hellbound & Debriefed – Available May 20th

Just Die Already – Available May 20th

Knockout City – Available May 21st

Rust – Available May 21st

Capcom Arcade Stadium- Available May 25th

Biomutant – Available May 25th

Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster – Available May 25th

Earth Defense Force: World Brothers – Available May 27th

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground – Available May 27th

And that’s your lot! We’ll be sure to keep you updated as more PlayStation games are revealed.

Check out some of the best subscription deals in gaming below:

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more gaming and technology news.

Advertisement

Looking for something to watch? See our TV Guide.