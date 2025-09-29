Plants vs Brainrots codes: Full list of codes for September 2025
Full list of codes to make defending your base easy.
Move over Steal a Brainrot, Plants vs Brainrots has you taking them down instead of stealing them in this big new Roblox game, and with our codes, you'll take them down even faster.
A clone of the iconic Plants vs. Zombies, Plants vs Brainrots has you planting seeds to grow plants that will defend your base from oncoming Brainrots.
Our codes can net you some handy rewards like Cash and Grenades, and you can check out our other codes pages for games like Grow a Garden, 99 Nights in the Forest and Mugen, too!
If Fortnite is more your thing, you can also check out some of our Fortnite Steal the Brainrot codes as well!
But for now, you can read on to get a full list of active codes that you can redeem right now in Plants vs Brainrots.
Here is the full list of codes for Plants vs Brainrots that are currently available to redeem:
Active codes
- STACKS – Redeem for 1x Lucky Potion (NEW)
- frozen – Redeem for 1x Frost Grenade (NEW)
- based – Redeem for 5,000 Cash
Expired codes
- At the time of writing, there are no expired codes for Plants vs Brainrots.
How to redeem codes in Plants vs Brainrots
Redeeming your codes in Plants vs Brainrots is simple and quick – all you need to do is follow these steps:
- Boot up the Roblox client and launch the Plants vs Brainrots game
- Click the 'Shop' button on the left-hand side of your screen
- Click the 'Rewards' button, and then select the 'Codes' option
- Type or paste in your code of choice and hit 'Claim' to redeem it
- Enjoy your rewards!
