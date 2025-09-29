Our codes can net you some handy rewards like Cash and Grenades, and you can check out our other codes pages for games like Grow a Garden, 99 Nights in the Forest and Mugen, too!

If Fortnite is more your thing, you can also check out some of our Fortnite Steal the Brainrot codes as well!

But for now, you can read on to get a full list of active codes that you can redeem right now in Plants vs Brainrots.

Plants vs Brainrots codes: Full list of codes for September 2025

Here is the full list of codes for Plants vs Brainrots that are currently available to redeem:

Active codes

STACKS – Redeem for 1x Lucky Potion (NEW)

Redeem for 1x Lucky Potion (NEW) frozen – Redeem for 1x Frost Grenade (NEW)

Redeem for 1x Frost Grenade (NEW) based – Redeem for 5,000 Cash

Expired codes

At the time of writing, there are no expired codes for Plants vs Brainrots.

How to redeem codes in Plants vs Brainrots

Redeeming your codes in Plants vs Brainrots is simple and quick – all you need to do is follow these steps:

Boot up the Roblox client and launch the Plants vs Brainrots game Click the 'Shop' button on the left-hand side of your screen Click the 'Rewards' button, and then select the 'Codes' option Type or paste in your code of choice and hit 'Claim' to redeem it Enjoy your rewards!

