Plants vs Zombies is back in a new form, and with our Fortnite Garden vs Brainrots codes, you'll be ahead of the curve when it comes to playing it.

Roblox has its own version, called Plants vs Brainrots, but if you're a Fortnite devotee, then this is the version for you.

But you're here for Garden vs Brainrots codes in Fortnite, and that's exactly what you'll get if you read on!

Fortnite Garden vs Brainrots codes: Full list of codes for November 2025

Here is the full list of currently available codes for Garden vs Brainrots in Fortnite:

Active codes

  • 3356 – Spawn a group of Galaxy Brainrots
  • 3321 – Spawn a Secret Brainrot
  • 7199 – Spawn a Secret Brainrot
  • 8446 – Spawn a King Brainrot
  • 1026 – Spawn a Mythic Brainrot
  • 1733 – Spawn a Secret Brainrot
  • 6281 – Spawn a Secret Brainrot
  • 6234 – Spawn a Brainrot
  • 1681 – Spawn a Mythic Brainrot
  • 8126 – Add Tomato Launcher to your inventory
  • 8237 – Spawn a Brainrot

Expired codes

  • 2235
  • 7611
  • 6623
  • 8008
  • 7711
  • 9966
  • 2211
  • 9612
  • 1725
  • 5152
  • 9172

How to redeem codes in Garden vs Brainrots in Fortnite

All you need to do to redeem codes in Garden vs Brainrots in Fortnite is follow these simple steps:

  1. Launch Garden vs Brainrots in Fortnite using the following map code: 0497-4522-9912
  2. Walk up to the code panel next to the Brainrot Spin wheel
  3. Interact with the podium to bring up the codes menu
  4. Enter your chosen code and hit 'Ok'
  5. Enjoy your rewards!
