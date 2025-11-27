Plants vs Zombies is back in a new form, and with our Fortnite Garden vs Brainrots codes, you'll be ahead of the curve when it comes to playing it.

Roblox has its own version, called Plants vs Brainrots, but if you're a Fortnite devotee, then this is the version for you.

But you're here for Garden vs Brainrots codes in Fortnite, and that's exactly what you'll get if you read on!

Fortnite Garden vs Brainrots codes: Full list of codes for November 2025

Here is the full list of currently available codes for Garden vs Brainrots in Fortnite:

Active codes

3356 – Spawn a group of Galaxy Brainrots

Spawn a group of Galaxy Brainrots 3321 – Spawn a Secret Brainrot

Spawn a Secret Brainrot 7199 – Spawn a Secret Brainrot

Spawn a Secret Brainrot 8446 – Spawn a King Brainrot

Spawn a King Brainrot 1026 – Spawn a Mythic Brainrot

Spawn a Mythic Brainrot 1733 – Spawn a Secret Brainrot

Spawn a Secret Brainrot 6281 – Spawn a Secret Brainrot

Spawn a Secret Brainrot 6234 – Spawn a Brainrot

Spawn a Brainrot 1681 – Spawn a Mythic Brainrot

Spawn a Mythic Brainrot 8126 – Add Tomato Launcher to your inventory

Add Tomato Launcher to your inventory 8237 – Spawn a Brainrot

Expired codes

2235

7611

6623

8008

7711

9966

2211

9612

1725

5152

9172

How to redeem codes in Garden vs Brainrots in Fortnite

All you need to do to redeem codes in Garden vs Brainrots in Fortnite is follow these simple steps:

Launch Garden vs Brainrots in Fortnite using the following map code: 0497-4522-9912 Walk up to the code panel next to the Brainrot Spin wheel Interact with the podium to bring up the codes menu Enter your chosen code and hit 'Ok' Enjoy your rewards!

