Plenty of Roblox games can be stressful, but fishing simulator Fish It couldn't be further in the other direction – and we've got some handy codes for it too.

Starting off as a lowly Level 1 fisherman and making your way up to catching sharks and more, it's a great way to kick back and relax while still getting that sense of progression.

But if it's some fishing action that you're after, you can read on for the full list of active codes for Fish It in October 2025!

Fish It codes: Full list of codes for October 2025

Here is the full list of available codes for Fish It:

Active codes

CRYSTALS – Luck II Potions

Luck II Potions SORRY – Exclusive Bait

Luck II Potions MEGA – Luck II Potions

Luck II Potions ARMOR – Luck II Potions

Luck II Potions SHARKSSS – Luck II Potions

Luck II Potions 100M – Potions

Potions MUTATE – Mutation Potion

Expired codes

WOWSPINS

SORRYSPINS

FREEBIES

THEWHEEL

INDO

LOST

HUNTING

EGGS

FISHING

BIGUPD

LOBSTAH

CONSOLE

VALENTINE

XMAS2024

How to redeem codes in Fish It

While catching fish isn't always easy, redeeming your Fish It codes is – just follow these simple steps:

Launch Fish It in the Roblox client Click the shopping basket icon at the top of the screen Paste or type your chosen code into the 'ENTER CODE!' box at the bottom of the screen Click 'Redeem' Enjoy your rewards!

It's worth bearing in mind that some Fish It codes have some requirements, to stop new players from just farming these freebies as soon as they join the game.

If you're using an active code and it isn't working, you may need to fulfil certain criteria first – such as reaching Level 10 – before you're allowed to use that particular code.

