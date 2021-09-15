Nintendo Switch Bluetooth: How to connect headphones despite new rules

Nintendo has finally made it possible for gamers to connect Bluetooth headphones to their Nintendo Switch consoles – and if you’re wondering how to do that, and which rules you need to be aware of at the same time, this is the article you’re looking for.

For years, Nintendo Switch consoles couldn’t connect natively to most Bluetooth headphones, with some manufacturers even going so far as to create special dongles that had the sole purpose of serving as a middle man between your Switch and your wireless earbuds of choice. Those handy little devices just got a little bit less necessary!

Yep, with the Nintendo Switch OLED Model swiftly approaching, Nintendo has suddenly gone ahead and made those long-wanted Bluetooth connections possible on Nintendo Switch consoles.

So whether it’s Apple Airpods, Samsung Galaxy Buds or something else entirely that you’re trying to connect to your Nintendo Switch console, you’d better read on for all the essential details.

How to connect Bluetooth headphones to Nintendo Switch console

In a special new webpage that explains the intricacies of connecting Bluetooth headphones to the Switch, the Nintendo website has provided a handy list of steps for players to follow when they want to pair wireless audio devices to their console.

Before you get started on working through the list of steps, you’ll need to update your Nintendo Switch system software first – in your Nintendo Switch system settings (represented on the console’s home screen by a cog symbol), you’ll want to select ‘System’ from the menu and then click on ‘System Update’.

Once you’ve got the latest Nintendo Switch system software installed, these are the steps you’ll need to follow in order to connect your Bluetooth headphones to the console:

Click the ‘System Settings’ cog on the Switch console’s home screen.

On the ‘System Settings’ page, scroll down to ‘Bluetooth Audio’ in the menu on the left-hand side.

Click ‘Add Device’ on the right-hand side of the screen.

Grab your Bluetooth headphones and put them in pairing mode.

After a few seconds, the name of your headphones should appear on the Nintendo Switch screen – select them, and you should be good to go!

If at first you don’t succeed, try again! It took us two attempts to link up our trust EPOS GTW 270 Bluetooth gaming headphones, but everything worked fine on the second attempt.

The Nintendo Switch Bluetooth update rules explained

Nintendo has added a couple of caveats, though, and you’ll want to be aware of these rules if you’re planning to use your Bluetooth headphones with your Switch. They make things slightly complicated.

The main rule you need to know is this: you can only use one or two wireless controllers while using Bluetooth headphones. So you’ll have to use a different audio method if you’re planning to use three or more controllers at a time. Plus, you can only had one Bluetooth audio device connected at a time.

This next rule is another biggie: Bluetooth audio will be disconnected while using location communication. In layman’s terms, that means you can’t use Bluetooth headphones at the same time as starting a local-wireless multiplayer game.

Also, it’s worth knowing that Bluetooth microphones are not supported – this update only applies to Bluetooth headphones, so don’t go trying to use a Bluetooth microphone while you’re at it.

Nintendo has also noted on its website that you might encounter some audio latency while using Bluetooth headphones on your Switch, so don’t worry if that happens to you.

There are quite a few rules and regulations, then, but you’ve got to respect Nintendo for finally allowing Bluetooth headphones in any capacity – fans have been asking for this function for years, and now it’s finally here. And if you’re planning to play single-players games on your own, none of those rules should get in your way. Happy playing!

