How to connect your Nintendo Switch 2 to your TV or monitor
HDM-why?
While the Nintendo Switch 2 is a portable console, you can also plug it into a display with the included dock to play it at home, so we’ll go over how to connect your Nintendo Switch 2 to your TV or monitor so you can get the most out of your shiny new toy!
That is if you think the Switch 2 is worth it. If you do, but haven’t been able to pick one up, we have all the UK retailers with available stock to help you snag one.
You’ll want to make sure you have enough storage for all your games too, so make sure to check out where to buy Micro SD Express Cards.
If you have your hands on the Switch 2 already, don’t fiddle with the screen film layer!
But no doubt you’ll be despairing, tangled in a web of cables, so let’s get to it!
How to connect your Nintendo Switch 2 to your TV or monitor
Showing item 1 of 5
First, you need to take off the back panel of the Switch 2 dock, which unclips fairly easily by pulling it back from the top.
The dock is a bit of a fingerprint magnet, so if that bothers you, be sure to give it a wipe afterwards. You can flip through the images above for a visual aid!
Next, plug an HDMI cable into the HDMI port, the middle one on the dock, and then plug the other end into your display.
But what good is HDMI without power? Take the included plug, pop in the USB-C cable, plug that into the wall socket and then plug the other end into the USB-C port on the Switch 2 dock, which is the top one.
After that, pop the cover back on to keep things neat and tidy.
Finally, make sure your display is turned on, and plop the Switch 2 into the dock and make sure it’s plugged in, and after a few seconds, you will have your Switch 2 connected to your display!
Read more on the Nintendo Switch 2:
- Nintendo Switch 2 release date - key details
- Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders - where to buy
- Nintendo Switch 2 vs original Switch - what are the differences?
- Do Switch 1 controllers work with Switch 2?
- Do Switch 2 games work on Switch 1?
- Switch 2 backwards compatibility explained - can you play OG Switch games on Switch 2?
- Switch 2 games - confirmed and predicted games
- Mario Kart World - everything we know!
Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Cole Luke is a freelance journalist and video producer who contributes to RadioTimes.com's Gaming section. He also has bylines for Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, Network N and more.