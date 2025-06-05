You’ll want to make sure you have enough storage for all your games too, so make sure to check out where to buy Micro SD Express Cards.

If you have your hands on the Switch 2 already, don’t fiddle with the screen film layer!

But no doubt you’ll be despairing, tangled in a web of cables, so let’s get to it!

How to connect your Nintendo Switch 2 to your TV or monitor

First, you need to take off the back panel of the Switch 2 dock, which unclips fairly easily by pulling it back from the top.

The dock is a bit of a fingerprint magnet, so if that bothers you, be sure to give it a wipe afterwards. You can flip through the images above for a visual aid!

Next, plug an HDMI cable into the HDMI port, the middle one on the dock, and then plug the other end into your display.

But what good is HDMI without power? Take the included plug, pop in the USB-C cable, plug that into the wall socket and then plug the other end into the USB-C port on the Switch 2 dock, which is the top one.

After that, pop the cover back on to keep things neat and tidy.

Finally, make sure your display is turned on, and plop the Switch 2 into the dock and make sure it’s plugged in, and after a few seconds, you will have your Switch 2 connected to your display!

Read more on the Nintendo Switch 2:

