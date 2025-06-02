So, with the layer being important enough to warrant Nintendo specifically mentioning it, what is the screen film layer and why shouldn't you remove it? Here's what you need to know.

Nintendo Switch 2 screen film layer explained: Why you shouldn't remove it

When you get your Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order, you'll notice that the screen comes with a pre-applied layer of film.

Now, when something like this arrives with a layer of film on it, you'll probably tempted to immediately peel it off, but according to Nintendo, you shouldn't be doing that with your Switch 2.

According to Nintendo, the film isn't there to protect the screen, but to prevent it from fragmenting.

In the Switch 2 instruction manual, which you can read in full on Nintendo's website, it states the following: "The screen is covered with a film layer designed to prevent fragments scattering in the event of damage. Do not peel it off."

So, it doesn't actually stop your Switch 2 screen from shattering. Instead, if and when it does shatter, it prevents any fragments from coming off and potentially harming someone – nobody wants a shard of glass in their eye, do they?

Strangely enough, while the existence of this Nintendo disclaimer seems to have suddenly become common knowledge when it comes to the Switch 2, it actually isn't a new thing.

If you take a look at the Nintendo Switch Important Information manual, which covers the Nintendo Switch, OLED Model and Switch Lite, you'll see the exact same disclaimer there in black and white.

So, should you peel the screen film layer off your Nintendo Switch 2? According to Nintendo, no you should not.

Will it matter if you do peel it off? Considering nobody has apparently noticed this in the eight years since the Switch 1 released, we're going to go with no – not unless you're particularly prone to smashing screens, that is.

That being said, it might be worth investing in an actual screen protector when you're shopping for some Switch 2 accessories.

