Also, if you’re having trouble setting up your new console in the living room, be sure to check our guide on how to connect your Nintendo Switch 2 to your TV or monitor.

If you’re doing some research ahead of picking one up, you can save some pennies by perusing the best Nintendo Switch 2 deals we’ve found so far.

On the topic of controllers, if you own an original Nintendo Switch, you may want to know if those Joy-Cons work with the Switch 2.

If you’re worried about running out of internal storage, you can buy a Micro SD Express card which will allow you to install even more games.

But we’ve waffled on for long enough. Let’s-a-go!

How to charge Nintendo Switch 2 controllers

Showing item 1 of 3 previous item next item Page 1

Page 2

Page 3

There are a number of ways to charge your Joy-Cons, the first being attaching them to the Switch 2 itself, which will charge them from the console's battery.

You can also charge them by plugging the Switch 2 into the dock with the Joy-Cons still attached.

Or, you can simply plug in a USB-C cable into the top or bottom USB-C ports to charge.

There’s also an official Joy-Con charging grip from Nintendo, which turns the Joy-Cons into a traditional controller and can be charged via USB, and there’s also a myriad of third-party Joy-Con charging stands which can be found for cheap online.

Read more on the Nintendo Switch 2:

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.