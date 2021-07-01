New Xbox game releases for July 2021: What’s new from Game Pass, Games With Gold and EA Play?

Another new month means we are ready for the launch of all the new video games coming to the Xbox library and July is shaping up to be a very good month.

Whether you’re enjoying the incredible deal that is Game Pass, looking forward to claiming the next Games with Gold or looking at purchasing a new release, there are more options than ever to game now on Xbox and each of them has new games to offer for July.

We have a big Series X Game Pass day one release in Microsoft Flight Simulator, as well as big franchise fare such as F1 2021 – so there should be plenty for everybody to enjoy.

So here are all the games coming to the Microsoft console this month, including a few likely to make the list of the best Xbox games around.

What’s new on Xbox Game Pass in July 2021?

We have a few games being added that we know of so far, including a pretty hefty one that will be for the Series X only.

Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts on 1st July (Cloud)

Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling on 1st July (Console, Cloud and PC)

Gang Beasts on 1st July (Console, Cloud and PC)

Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars on 1st July (Console, Cloud and PC)

Limbo on 1st July (Console, Cloud and PC)

Microsoft Flight Simulator on July 27th (Xbox Series X only)

The Ascent on July 29th (Console, Cloud and PC)

Want to join the club? Here’s how you can:

Which games are leaving Xbox Game Pass in July 2021?

Much like Netflix, games don’t always stay on Game Pass forever. Here are the games confirmed to leave in July 2021 and there are 8 on the way out of the door this month.

Battle Chasers: Nightwar

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite

Mistover

Monster Hunter World

Out of the Park Baseball 21

Outer Wilds

Soulcalibur VI

The Messenger

What’s new for Xbox players on EA Play in July 2021?

EA Play (previously known as EA Access) was added to Game Pass Ultimate in late 2020, adding incredible value to the service with more than 60 extra titles, including big franchises such as Battlefield, Titanfall and Star Wars Battlefront.

We do not have any new games announced to be joining the service for July at the time of writing but we will keep you posted if that situation changes. It’s worth noting that EA Play Live 2021 is taking place on 22nd July, so we could hear some more about EA’s Microsoft partnership during that live-stream.

What are the new Games With Gold in July 2021?

Microsoft has announced this month’s Games With Gold through the usual Xbox Wire blog post, and there is a good mix of games being given away.

The four free games for July 2021 and their available dates are as follows:

Planet Alpha is available from 1st July to 31st July

Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break is available from 16th July to 15th August

Conker: Live & Reloaded is available from 1st July to 31st July

Midway Arcade is available from 16th July to 31st July

What other games and updates come to Xbox consoles in July 2021?

While subscription services do cover a lot of games these days, there are still a few good old-fashioned traditional releases. Here are the key dates for Xbox owners to look out for this month:

