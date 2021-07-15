Netflix to offer video games on its streaming platform at no extra cost

Not content with being in the TV and Movie streaming business, Netflix looks to be branching out further by making an entrance into the gaming world early next year.

It is the natural next step for the streamer as they look to continue to try and dominate the entertainment world and, given the rise of Disney Plus, which has been boosted with the Star content this year, they did need something else to give them an edge – and it appears as though this is their answer.

According to the Bloomberg report, with the new direction comes the hiring of Mike Verdu, a former Electronic Arts Inc. and Facebook Inc. executive who knows his way around games, to lead the project. He was heavily involved in getting games launched on the VR Oculus platform and has worked on titles like Plants vs Zombies.

While this is exciting news for gamers – we will take any opportunity to play more games – there are many questions that have been raised about how this will work.

For example, what games will be on there? Netflix has already had a hand in making a game before, with the Stranger Things tie in, but will this be solely new Netflix-made games or will we see some big studios join up? Ubisoft games could do with a streaming home as they seldom appear on the current ones out there.

They have also experimented with interactive storytelling too, a recent Black Mirror episode is an example, so it stands to reason that there will be more projects like this in the pipeline.

And how will we play them? Will they be on all consoles? It would make sense for the games to be playable on consoles that home Netflix – Xbox and PlayStation both do and, of course, you can get the service on any PC. But that does not automatically mean you will be able to play the games on these. Time will tell what all the ins and outs of this new plan are.

What we do know is that it is all set to start in early 2022, so we will be finding out much more about this in the coming months. And, in even better news, the current plan is that there will be no price hike to go along with the games and they will be included, free of charge, in the current subscriptions – a welcome but surprising move.

