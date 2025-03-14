The Monster Hunter Wilds cheese naan scene goes far harder than it needed to, giving fans massive cravings and causing a huge spike in cheese naan sales.

And here’s the good news - Radio Times shares an office with the expert chefs from Good Food, and they’ve shown us how to make the ultimate cheese naan at home.

It’s easier than you might think, and the results were absolutely delicious. Check out the video, which was produced by the brilliant Ben Rayner, or read on for the important details.

How to make the Monster Hunter Wilds cheese naan explained

To make the Monster Hunter Wilds cheese naan, we’d recommend using this recipe from our friends at Olive Magazine.

This is the recipe that Good Food’s Helena Busiakiewicz used in the video above, which resulted in some great cheese pulls and very happy taste buds all around.

Unlike the one in the game, we’ve gone for cheese inside the naan here. If you’d rather, you’re very welcome to try and melt the cheese separately and pour it on top, but it might not look as epic as it does in the game!

It’s recommended to make your dough the night before. With that done, there isn’t too much to do on the day itself.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Cut the dough into four chunks, roll them out nice and flat, and then stuff them with your fillings. We’ve been told that low moisture mozzarella will work better than the soggy stuff.

You then need to give your stuffed naans half an hour to prove, before popping them in the oven for five to ten minutes. You can also flip them midway to get an even coverage.

When they look done, get them out and give them a brush with some ghee for a lovely shiny finish. And then, all you have to do is eat them!

Well worth the effort involved, we’d say, and the perfect snack between sessions of Monster Hunter Wilds.

Before we go, we'd like to extend a huge thank you to Helena and the Good Food team for making our cheese naan dreams a reality.

Head over to the Good Food website and you'll find loads of amazing recipes, including the Toad in the Hole recipe I mentioned in the video!

Read more on Monster Hunter Wilds:

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.