As with all RPGs, some weapons are harder to master than others, and some are particularly useful in the early stages of a playthrough.

So, what exactly are the best weapons to use in Monster Hunter Wilds? Keep on reading for everything there is to know about which swords, bows and glaives are most effective in the heat of battle.

Best early game weapons in Monster Hunter Wilds

Monster Hunter Wilds. Capcom

There are several weapons available during the first few hours of Monster Hunter Wilds. After some testing, we've settled on this selection of weapons that are perfect for making an early impact:

Long Sword

Dual Blades

Dual Hatchets

Bow

Sword & Shield

Sword & Shield

The trusty Sword & Shield is a great place for players to begin their Monster Hunter journey.

Despite being the smallest and lightest shield-wielding class in the entire game, it's great for mastering the art of blocking and attacking.

The ability to eat without having to stow away your weapon is also particularly useful when battling a tricky monster.

The basic version of the Hope Sword is available for 200 Zenny.

Dual Hatchets

The Dual Hatchets are also worth investing in as they require minimal resources to craft.

Armed with impressive base damage and the Power Prolonger skill, it's an effective way of dealing plenty of damage.

To get the Dual Hatchets, you'll need 800 Zenny, one Machalite Ore and two Earth Crystals.

Long Sword

To utilise combo attacks, the Long Sword is another viable early game option.

Using regular attacks charges the spirit gauge, which can activate a lengthy combo sequence perfect for dealing large amounts of damage.

However, the lack of defensive abilities can leave you vulnerable to attacks if the Long Sword's moves are mistimed.

The Long Sword is available from 200 Zenny.

Bow

The Bow is an excellent option if you plan on adding some range in addition to some melee combat damage.

There are situations where staying back from the intended target is more effective than charging into battle sword-first.

Using the Bow to deal damage and stay safe is a surefire way of tackling monsters with ease.

The cheapest Bow is available for 200 Zenny.

Dual Blades

For quick and stylish combo attacks, the Dual Blades come into their own.

It's also very easy to activate demon mode to deal even higher amounts of damage during battle.

Despite the high damage and quick attacks, the Dual Blades, paired with demon mode, drain stamina quickly when you're not attacking.

The cheapest pair of Dual Blades are available to purchase for 200 Zenny.

For a closer look at the best beginner weapons, this video from Goober Troy highlights plenty of other options along with the list above in action.

Best weapons overall in Monster Hunter Wilds

Monster Hunter Wilds.

After mastering the mechanics, upgrading your weapons to take on stronger opponents is the next step to becoming the best monster hunter out there.

Without further ado, these three weapons currently stand out from the crowd:

Bow

Heavy Bowgun

Long Sword

Heavy Bowgun

The Heavy Bowgun transforms your character into a human turret possessing a huge amount of firepower.

The Ignition Mode provides the option to fire two different ammo types, which is ideal for dealing massive amounts of damage.

However, the damage output does come at the cost of mobility. Despite this, the Heavy Bowgun is arguably the best weapon to use in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Alongside the Heavy Bowgun, the Bow and the Long Sword are also up there as the most effective weaponry.

For some other useful options, Nizar GG has showcased plenty of other viable picks.

