Although playing with others adds to the experience, there are some occasions where you may want to switch crossplay off and enjoy some solo gameplay.

That said, find everything there is to know about Monster Hunter Wild's crossplay and cross-progression capabilities right here.

Is Monster Hunter Wilds crossplay?

Yes, Monster Hunter Wilds does support crossplay between PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

To utilise crossplay, PlayStation users must have an active PlayStation Plus subscription, while Xbox players will need to have a subscription to Game Pass Core or the Ultimate tier.

Crossplay enables players to load into open lobbies with ease, making the hunt for monsters a little easier.

Does Monster Hunter Wilds have cross-progression?

Monster Hunter Wilds does not support cross-progression.

Capcom has revealed that saves are managed separately by each platform, meaning any kind of cross-progression isn't possible.

This is frustrating for those that want to continue their progress from the comfort of their big-screen TV instead of sitting at their PCs.

How to enable or disable crossplay in Monster Hunter Wilds

For those wanting to enable or disable crossplay in Monster Hunter Wilds, the process is a straightforward one.

Climb inside a tent at any base camp and scroll through the options until you reach the Quest Menu.

Then, Select the Post/Join Quest option and click on the Settings.

Scroll down to the Platform Permissions and switch on All Platforms for those looking to play with others.

To switch it off, simply switch the setting to Your Platform to play solo.

