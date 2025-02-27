Depending on your PC, the levels of performance will differ, which is why knowing the minimum and recommended specs is essential information.

With that said, find everything there is to know about the Monster Hunter Wilds platforms along with the requirements needed to run the game on PC smoothly.

Which PC platforms can play Monster Hunter Wilds?

Monster Hunter Wilds is available to play on Steam.

Valve's PC gaming platform is the only place where the game is available to play.

It's unclear if the game will release on other platforms at a later date, but for now, Steam is the exclusive PC platform for Monster Hunter Wilds.

If the game launches on another platform, we'll update the page with everything there is to know.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Are there any good deals on Monster Hunter Wilds for PC?

Of course there's fishing in Monster Hunter Wilds. Capcom.

There are a handful of deals for the PC version of Monster Hunter Wilds.

If you don't fancy paying the full price, CDKeys is selling the standard edition of the game along with the pre-order bonuses for £45.99, which is significantly lower than the RRP.

With the launch on the horizon, there are bound to be some other retailers selling the game for less than Steam.

When we spot a new deal, we'll be sure to add it here.

Minimum requirements for Monster Hunter Wilds PC

Ahead of launch, Steam has unveiled the minimum PC requirements that should run Monster Hunter Wilds on the lowest settings:

OS : Windows 10/11 (64-bit)

: Windows 10/11 (64-bit) Processor : Intel Core-i5 10400 or Intel Core-i3 12100 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

: Intel Core-i5 10400 or Intel Core-i3 12100 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Memory : 16GB RAM

: 16GB RAM Graphics : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 or AMD Radeon RX 5550

: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 or AMD Radeon RX 5550 Storage: At least 75GB of available space

Recommended specs for Monster Hunter Wilds PC

For those wanting maximum quality and the highest frame rates, the recommended specs for Monster Hunter Wilds are below:

OS : Windows 10/11 (64-bit)

: Windows 10/11 (64-bit) Processor : Intel Core-i5 10400 or Intel Core-i3 12100 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

: Intel Core-i5 10400 or Intel Core-i3 12100 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Memory : 16GB RAM

: 16GB RAM Graphics : NVIDIA GeForce 2060 Super or AMD Radeon RX 6600

: NVIDIA GeForce 2060 Super or AMD Radeon RX 6600 Storage: At least 75GB of available space

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.