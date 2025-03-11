So if you're on the lookout for a Gravid Bowfin for Kanya, we're here to help you out.

How to get Gravid Bowfin in Monster Hunter Wilds explained

You'll need to fish to find a Gravid Bowfin, and they're only found in specific locations.

If you're lucky, you can find one in the pond at the Forest Base Camp, right next to Kanya, from whom you receive the Fishing for Flavor side quest.

If not, you can fast travel back to the Scarlet Forest base camp repeatedly until one spawns.

Alternatively, players have reported finding them all over the map, including Windswept Plains, Scarlet Forest, Ruins of Wyveria, Iceshard Cliffs and more, so you can try your luck somewhere else if the fish in Kanya's pond refuse to play ball.

Once you've spotted one (they're a kind of orangey-brown colour), you'll need to fish using the Emerald Jitterbait lure.

Wiggle your line a bit to draw the fish's attention, and once it bites, you can reel in your line to catch yourself a Gravid Bowfin.

Be aware that luring the fish in may take some time if you're particularly unlucky, so don't worry if you have to spend a few minutes to get it to bite.

YouTube channel Mia Who uploaded a video showing a few other locations to find Gravid Bowfin, as well as showing exactly how to catch one:

What are Gravid Bowfins used for in Monster Hunter Wilds?

The main use of the Gravid Bowfin is as part of the Fishing for Flavor side quest, during which you're tasked by Kanya to catch one for her, as she prizes the fish's nutritious eggs.

Completing this quest will net you three Jeweled Mullet Roe, five Honey and 100 Guild Points, and opens up the next Kanya side quest: The Catch of a Lifetime!

Aside from this, just like other fish, Gravid Bowfin can be cooked into meals that can restore or buff your stats.

