Compared to patches in the past, there isn’t a huge amount of fixes, indicating that Marvel Rivals is quite stable these days, though there were still a few tricky bugs that needed squashing.

The biggest change is a new timed event, which will see you net some pretty cool outfits and loot.

But let’s get to it!

Marvel Rivals.

Quite a few things actually! There is a new limited-time event, Venom’s Bubble Pop that features free and premium loot, such as the Future Foundation Human Torch costume.

There are also new items in the store, such as the Iron Fist and Moon Knight.

If you’re keen for even more freebies, there are new upcoming Twitch Drops as well.

Beyond this, there is the usual litany of bug fixes, such as Wolverine’s Wild Ride, which could send players with the Unstoppable status soaring through the air, which wasn’t very unstoppable of them.

Reed’s Flexible Elongation should stop knocking yourself out, as it won’t collide with the environment as it used to.

But there’s lots to sink your teeth into, so check them out in full down below!

Marvel Rivals patch notes

Below is everything found in the latest Marvel Rivals patch notes, courtesy of the Marvel Rivals website.

New In Store

Iron Fist - Binary Fist Bundle Moon Knight - Phoenix Knight Bundle

Available from: 2025/6/20, 02:00:00 (UTC)

Twitch Drops

As the blazing "Ignite" series tournament heats up, we're launching new Twitch Drops! Simply accumulate the required viewing time to claim your rewards.

This round's drops include the Magik - Will of Galacta costume, along with related bundle content.

Drops Period: 2025/6/19, 12:00:00 ~ 2025/7/16, 09:00:00 (UTC)

New Additions and Adjustments

You can now set permissions for players joining Tournament Room Custom Games mid-match.

Fixes

All Platforms

Fixed an issue where Faction icons displayed incorrectly during pre-match loading in Replay and Spectate modes.

Heroes

Wolverine's Wild Ride: We've put the lockdown on some of Logan's lunacy where his Ultimate Ability could incorrectly also send enemies with Unstoppable status flying! Now, heroes in this state will not be getting on the Wolverine Express. Mister Fantastic's Fantastic Fumble: Fixed a rare occurring error where Reed's Flexible Elongation could sometimes incorrectly interact with the environment leading to self-inflicted terrain KOs worthy of a Baxter Building blooper reel. We've set his coordinates straight, no more accidental "Fantastic Flops!" Hulk's Smash Sync: Squashed a bug in Hulk's Incredible Leap charge bar UI where the display did not match actual progress. Now his leap will land with proper gamma-powered precision! Black Widow's Bite Restored: Fixed a bug where Natasha's Team-Up Ability Pulse Rifle didn't damage destructible objects. Now, when Widow bites, nobody (or thing) in her way stands a chance! Ultron's Overclocked Orders: Debugged a ghost in the machine where sometimes performing certain actions after using Ultron's Imperative: Patch would cause it to glitch out and cancel the effect. Now his imperative is as unstoppable as his ambition.

Console

Resolved an issue where global button remapping could incorrectly affect controls in Ultron's Battle Matrix Protocol and Spectator mode. Fixed an issue on PlayStation where opening the friends list while playing an emote could cause lag.

