Not to give anything away, but if you were a fan of the Game Boy Advanced original from 2004, you’re going to be well served and then some, as the remake is going to include a sizeable chunk of new content, too.

There’s plenty to be diving into, however, so we shan’t dilly dally. Read on!

Mario vs Donkey Kong. Nintendo

Mario vs Donkey Kong will release on 16th February 2024.

This is the same day as Skull and Bones, so if you are desperate to come aboard for some nautical nonsense as well as flex your grey matter with the increasingly difficult Mario vs Donkey Kong puzzles, then you’re going to have a pretty full-on day.

Fortunately, you’ll have a whole month before the next Mario game releases, as Princess Peach: Showtime won’t be hitting the Switch until 22nd March.

Can I pre-order Mario vs Donkey Kong?

Mario vs Donkey Kong. Nintendo

Yes, Mario vs Donkey Kong is available for pre-order and comes with extras, depending on where you buy it from.

There’s no special edition to speak of, but if you purchase Mario vs Donkey Kong from GAME, you will receive an exclusive keyring of Mario and Donkey Kong.

There’s also a window sticker set that is exclusive to Amazon and this, too, will cost you a little more.

This is the only difference, though, and if you can live without the keyring, you can get Mario vs Donkey Kong a little cheaper elsewhere.

Which consoles and platforms can play Mario vs Donkey Kong?

Mario vs Donkey Kong is a Nintendo Switch exclusive and won’t be coming to any other platforms.

This isn’t exactly surprising as Nintendo games don’t show up on any platforms other than their own and it’s worked for the gaming giant thus far, as hundreds of millions of Switches have been sold in its lifetime.

Perhaps the PlayStation 2 will be knocked down to second place for the best-selling console of all time over the coming year.

If you don’t have a Switch, you can check out the best Switch deals to pick one up for cheap if you think it’s worth it, owing to the fact that the rumoured Nintendo Switch 2 may be announced soon.

Mario vs Donkey Kong gameplay and story details

Mario vs Donkey Kong. Nintendo

Mario vs Donkey is a faithful remake of the puzzle-platformer Gameboy Advanced title from 2004 that sees the player solving Puzzles to gain keys to unlock the next stage in pursuit of Donkey Kong.

Why Mario is after Kong is simple: he broke into Mario’s toy factory and made off with all of his Mini-Mario figurines – presumably for reasons beyond our comprehension.

While the original had six worlds, the 2024 remake features eight that add up to over 130 levels, as well as new full-motion cutscenes as opposed to the GBA slideshows.

Also new is the introduction of two-player co-op which is great for those real headscratcher puzzles when you could really do with a helping hand. When a new player joins, however, the level features an additional challenge to keep things from being too easy.

Some of the levels feature Lemmings-like puzzles where Mario must herd his Mini-Mario’s back to safety before defeating Donkey Kong in a boss battle.

This is all punctuated by a re-orchestrated soundtrack that elevates the music of the original and will, no doubt, be stuck in your head long after your puzzling session.

Is there a Mario vs Donkey Kong trailer?

While we got a good glimpse of the game during its reveal in the Nintendo Direct, a new overview trailer has been released ahead of the launch date, and you can check it out just below.

For fans of the original, you’ll clock that the opening cutscene is a direct remake from the 2004 game, demonstrating how faithful the Switch version is to the original.

The trailer goes on to show what sort of challenges await us in the eight worlds and what tools Mario has to overcome them, including backflips, double-jumping and even walking on his hands. Clearly, as well as plumbing, Mario does his daily calisthenic exercises.

