Mario Party Superstars: Release date, confirmed boards, minigames and more news

The Mario Party Superstars release date is nearly here, with this bumper collection slated to bring some of the best Mario Party bits and bobs from the days of yore onto the Nintendo Switch as a shiny new product.

Advertisement

Compiling five maps and 100 minigames from the Mario Party franchise’s past, this game should be an ideal way to revisit the franchise. As you’d expect, the overall experience is like a big digital board game you can play with your pals.

As well as liking to party, Mario Mario – yes, that really is his full name – is by far Nintendo’s most valuable property. Recent figures show the moustachioed handyman almost doubling the sales of his nearest competitor in Nintendo’s stable of properties, with Pokémon being the brand in second place!

The 18th instalment in the series, Mario Party Superstars is the heir to all past Mario Party content, and what an inheritance it’s come into. This is sure to be a fun repacking of all our old favourites, and you can keep on reading for all the key details.

Mario Party Superstars release date

The Mario Party Superstars release date is confirmed for 29th October 2021, making this a proper autumnal treat for gamers around there globe. This comes a little over three years since the last Mario Party offering, Super Mario Party, which was the Nintendo Switch’s first bit of this particular cherry. We’re definitely ready for another serving of party pie.

Which consoles and platforms can play Mario Party Superstars?

Staying true to its Nintendo flagship, Mario Party Superstars will be made available exclusively on Nintendo Switch – you’ll be able to play it on the original Nintendo Switch, the Nintendo Switch Lite or the Nintendo Switch OLED. If you’ve paid for Nintendo Switch Online cloud saves, you’ll even be able to jump between different consoles if you so wish – there is a way to do this chopping and changing without the cloud, if you have two different Switch consoles, but it does require a bit of faff in the settings.

Can I pre-order Mario Party Superstars?

Well, we’re glad you’ve asked: you can indeed pre-order Mario Party Superstars today. The game is going for £49.99 on the official Nintendo website, where you’ll also get a free coaster set and keyring while stocks last. Over at Amazon, the price is the same, but you get a coffee cup instead of the keyring. Pick whichever pre-order bonus you prefer and get that order placed.

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

What do we know about Mario Party Superstars gameplay?

Despite Nintendo’s current console having motion control capabilities thanks to the Joycon controllers, the Japanese tech giant has informed us that all of the games in Mario Party Superstars can be played with button controls.

The official sources have stated that Mario Party Superstars will comprise five classic boards from the Nintendo 64 era and 100 minigames from “across the series”. There will be improved graphics across the board with all of these old faves being shined up for the modern era.

Full list of confirmed boards and minigames for Mario Party Superstars

The video above is a whistle-stop tour of the 58 confirmed games so far. And below you’ll find a handy breakdown of which boards and which minigames have been ported over from the classic titles in this franchise.

Mario Party

From the original Mario Party game, the Peach’s Birthday Cake board will be available in this new collection. As for minigames, these ones have been confirmed: Mushroom Mix-Up, Face Lift, Handcar Havoc, Bobsled Run, Shy Guy Says, Hammer Drop, Bumper Balls, Slot Car Derby and Tug o’ War.

Mario Party 2

Space Land is the board from Mario Party 2 that will reappear here, and your confirmed minigames are Look Away, Archer-ival, Bowser’s Big Blast, Sneak ‘n’ Snore, Sky Pilots, Honeycomb Havoc, Bumper Balloon Cars, Tipsy Tourney, Dungeon Dash, Balloon Burst, Crazy Cutters, Mecha-Marathon, Roll Call and Cake Factory.

Mario Party 3

The board from Mario Party 3 that made the cut here is Woody Woods. The minigames included are Boulder Ball, Mario’s Puzzle Party, Tick Tock Hop, Snowball Summit, Coconut Conk, Etch ‘n’ Catch, Messy Memory, River Raiders, Puddle Paddle, Parasol Plummet, Vine With Me, Storm Chasers, Mush Pit (also known as Toadstool Titan), Tidal Toss, Bobbing Bow-loons, Rockin’ Raceway, Cheep Cheep Chase and Eatsa Pizza.

Mario Party 4

A handful of minigames from Mario Party 4 have been confirmed for Mario Party Superstars. They are Booksquirm, Reverse-a-Bomb, Trace Race and Beach Volley Folly. More minigames from this era may well be confirmed later, so watch this space.

Mario Party 5

Pushy Penguins, Coney Island, Leaf Leap and Squared Away have been confirmed for Mario Party Superstars, and that’s all we know about the Mario Party 5 content in the game so far. We’ll let you know if more bits from that game are confirmed for the new one.

Mario Party 6

Only three minigames from Mario Party 6 have been revealed for Mario Party Superstars thus far. They are What Goes Up, Rocky Road and Catch You Letter. Again, if we learn of any others, we’ll update this page when we can.

Mario Party 7

Just two minigames from Mario Party 7 seem to have been revealed at this stage, with The Final Countdown and Pokey Pummel being the lucky pair to make the cut in Mario Party Superstars.

Mario Party 9

Goomba Spotting and Shell Soccer, both from Mario Party 9, have been remade for Mario Party Superstars. Beyond those two, nothing else from Mario Party 9 has been confirmed yet. That could change later, of course.

Mario Party 10

As for Mario Party 10, a couple of minigames from that tenth instalment have been confirmed for inclusion in Mario Party Superstars already. Skewer Scurry and Rapid River Race are the ones you’ll definitely be revisiting here.

Mario Party Superstars trailer

If you haven’t already seen, Nintendo’s official YouTube account uploaded a trailer of Mario Party Superstars on 15th June 2021. You check out the display below, and get yourself mentally prepared for another round of board game battles with your pals. That 29th October release date can’t come soon enough.

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you’re looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide

Advertisement

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.