The next chapter for Aloy involves a collaboration with LEGO, transforming her, the monsters and the entire map into bricks for a fresh experience.

Here, find everything there is to know about the LEGO Horizon Adventures release date, how to pre-order the game, and more!

LEGO Horizon Adventures launches on 14th November 2024.

Unlike some games which release at different times across the globe, LEGO Horizon Adventures will be available to play at midnight local time regardless of your location.

The Horizon series is the latest to join forces with LEGO. It follows in the footsteps of Marvel, Harry Potter and Star Wars, which have also had brick-based adaptations.

Can I pre-order LEGO Horizon Adventures?

Yes, LEGO Horizon Adventures is available to pre-order right now.

The usual sites such as Amazon, Game and Currys all have the game ready to buy, along with a guaranteed price you'll pay in case it changes.

In April 2022, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga clocked 3.2 million sales, which is a hugely positive sign ahead of LEGO Horizon Adventures' launch.

If those numbers are anything to go by, we expect this LEGO-based adventure to perform just as well.

For those after the best deal, we highly recommend shopping around so you don't end up spending more than what's needed.

Which consoles and platforms can play LEGO Horizon Adventures?

LEGO Horizon Adventures is available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5 and PC.

Due to Horizon's affiliation with Sony, the game won't be releasing on Xbox consoles anytime soon, which is hugely frustrating for those wanting to play on a Microsoft console.

LEGO Horizon Adventures gameplay and story details

LEGO Horizon Adventures.

LEGO Horizon Adventures features a number of mechanics fans of LEGO games will be familiar with.

Collect studs, build structures and collaborate with multiple characters in order to complete the task at hand.

For fans of the original Horizon games, LEGO Horizon Adventures follows the same story as Horizon Zero Dawn but with all the usual quirks you'd expect to find in a LEGO adaptation.

Is there a LEGO Horizon Adventures trailer?

Yes, there is! An official trailer was uploaded to the official LEGO YouTube channel as part of the announcement.

You can check it out below.

There's even a trailer reminding you to pre-order the game ahead of launch.

