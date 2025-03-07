Better yet, both of these Kubfu have Dynamax capabilities, and neither of the methods involved need you to take part in a gruelling raid battle.

This is all part of the new Pokémon Go season, Might and Mastery, which kicked off in March and will run until June in the game.

So, how do you get yourself a Kubfu and fill that gap in your life? Read on for the key details, or check out the video below to see how we did it!

How to get Kubfu in Pokémon Go

There are two ways to get Kubfu in Pokémon Go at the time of writing! We'll spell them both out for you now.

There is one free method to get Kubfu, and a second method that involves paying a few quid. You can do both, or you can do one or the other, it's up to you!

How to get Kubfu for free in Pokémon Go

To get Kubfu in Pokémon Go for free, players can take part in a Special Research Story that is part of the new season (named Might and Mastery).

The exact steps involved in this Special Research Story have now been revealed, with a Kubfu encounter being the reward for completing Step 1 of the Might and Mastery Special Research Story.

As you can see in the screenshot below, the steps you need to complete to get Kubfu in Pokémon Go are:

Explore 3km

Defeat three Team Go Rocket members

Use a supereffective Charged Attack

As well as getting the Kubfu encounter, you'll also pick up 15 Pokéballs, five revives, one Charged TM and 891 XP for completing all these tasks.

A screenshot from Pokemon Go, showing Step 1 of the Might and Mastery research story. Niantic

How to get a second Kubfu in Pokémon Go

If you want to get a second Kubfu, you have to take part in a paid Special Research called 'Fuzzy Fighter'.

Fuzzy Fighter is available to buy now from the Shop menu for £7.99. You have until 10am on Monday 10th March to buy it.

To get the Kubfu encounter from this paid path, you need to complete all five stages of the Special Research. So buckle up for some hard work.

If you want to get the latest gaming goodness in your inbox every week, you can sign up to our newsletter below!

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Kubfu arrived in Pokémon Go on Wednesday 5th March, just as the developers from Niantic promised.

Here in the UK, Kubfu became available in Pokémon Go at 10am GMT.

In fact, wherever you are in the world, the Kubfu content should have unlocked at 10am in your local time zone.

Fancy playing the Pokémon RPGs in order? See our handy video below!

Read more on Pokémon:

Still here? Pit your wits against our quiz, below!

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.