Knockout City release date and launch time: When does it come out?

The hotly-anticipated game Knockout City is due to launch into the world soon, with EA publishing this dodgeball-inspired twist on the Battle Royale gaming genre.

The game was developed by Velan Studios, the new company from the team that founded Vicarious Visions – legendary overseers of the Crash Bandicoot franchise – back in the 1990s. There are some pretty big shoes to fill, then.

But when exactly can you get your hands on Knockout City? Read on for all the essential details on its release date, launch time and early access options.

When is the Knockout City release date?

EA has confirmed that Knockout City will launch into the world on Friday 21st May 2021, with the game coming to PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. The PC release will take place on Origin, EA’s own launcher, as opposed to Steam or the Epic Games Store.

Launch time: What time do the Knockout City servers go live?

EA has confirmed on the Knockout City website that the servers for Knockout City will go live on 21st May at 1pm UK time. That precise launch time translates to other time zones as 12pm UTC, 8am EDT, 5am PDT or 2pm CEST. Starting at this exact time, there will be a 10-day free access period, during which anyone can try the game without having to spend a penny.

Is there any early access for Knockout City?

If you’re looking for a sneak peek, we’re sad to report that you’ve missed the boat for Knockout City early access! The game is close now that you’ll just have to wait for the full release.

There was a crossplay beta in early April, where players on all platforms could try the game out ahead of time. And prior to that, in February, there was a PC-only beta. If you missed both of those, you’ll have to hang on until 21st May when the game launches properly.

