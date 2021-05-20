Knockout City pre-order guide: Where to buy the game

Get ready to play virtual Dodgeball (sort of): Knockout City is on the way and the rules are reminiscent of the great sport that featured in one of the greatest comedies of our generation. We’ll stand by that statement and we don’t care what anyone says.

Advertisement

The game is set for release on May 21st, which is only one day away and it looks to be one of the most fun games in recent memory with its frantic, fast-paced and enjoyable gameplay.

But if you are looking for the best place to buy the game, and you want to know whether you can try the game out for free first, read on for all the information you need to know.

Where to buy Knockout City

With the game coming out very soon, you may be wondering where to buy it from – and you could well have found that getting hold of a physical copy is quite tricky. That would be because there does not appear to be a disc version of the game for console, it’s one that you can only buy digitally – same, too, if you are a PC player.

So for Xbox, you will want to head to the Microsoft store. Head to the Sony store if you are planning to buy it on PlayStation.

For PC, you can buy it on Amazon, or just visit the Steam store, while the Nintendo store will have it for Switch players. Currently, some of those stores do not have the option to buy, but that should change tomorrow when the game is officially released.

Read more:

Best price deals on Knockout City

Currently, we are expecting the launch price to be £19.99 on console, pending any deals that may come along, but if you are a player on PC then you can buy Knockout City for £17.99 at Amazon – a nice little discount to take advantage of.

It is worth noting here that Amazon has the game listed for May 30th – later than console. We aren’t sure why yet but we will keep a close eye on the Steam store tomorrow to check whether the game launches there alongside all the other platforms.

But, if you are not sure whether the game is for you, not that we understand how that could be, what with how fun it looks, then EA have you covered as you will able to, for a limited time, play the game without having to spend a penny!

Yep, you can play Knockout City for free to celebrate the launch of the game. Knockout City Block Party will allow gamers to play for nought and it’s a generous amount of time that it will stay that way, with the free play timeframe lasting for 10 days starting tomorrow – more than enough time to fall in love with it enough to buy.

Knockout City is also coming to Games Pass on Xbox via EA Play so if you have that, you won’t need to pay at all and you will get a free in-game outfit when you start playing – we just love the word ‘free’. No word yet on it coming to the Playstation version of EA Play.

Check out some of the best subscription deals in gaming below:

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more gaming and technology news.

Advertisement

Looking for something to watch? See our TV Guide.