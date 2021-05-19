Is Knockout City free? How to try before you buy

Published by EA Originals and developed by Velan Studios, Knockout City is launching into the world this week on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch. But is it free?

The game is built upon the classic playground activity that is dodgeball, with players hurling balls at each other across numerous creative arenas. The game will have seasons of content, much like Fortnite and many other ‘live service’ games that live on after launch with regular updates.

Many other live service games are free, but what about Knockout City? Read on to learn everything you need to know about the game’s price and how you can try it out without spending a penny.

Is Knockout City free?

Knockout City is going to be a paid-for game, with the price point being set at £19.99 RRP. Amazon will sell you a PC code for £17.99, though.

However, there is good news for anyone that loves a freebie – to celebrate the game’s launch, the developers are giving players a chance to try Knockout City for free for 10 days.

This free access period is called the Knockout City Block Party, and it will kick off at 1pm UK time on 21st May 2021. From that point, you should be able to access the game for free on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch.

When does Knockout City stop being free?

The Knockout City Block Party will come to an end at 1pm UK time on 30th May, when Knockout City will stop being free, and most players will have to consider paying that £19.99 if they want to keep competing. But if you’re a member of a certain subscription club, you’ll be able to eschew that extra cost!

Is Knockout City on Xbox Game Pass and EA Play?

When the game launches on 21st May, Knockout City will be available for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and EA Play members at no added cost. The game is essentially free if you’re a member of either of those clubs.

If you only have a regular Xbox Game Pass membership, as opposed to the Ultimate version, you’ll have to pay like everyone else, or you might want to upgrade your membership with one of the deals below.

