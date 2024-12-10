Before we dive into all the deets of the soundtrack, you may also be looking for a full Great Circle achievements guide. We’ve also got a full list of safe codes for you to use whenever you come across a locked chest, safe or door in the game.

The game's cast list is as impressive as its soundtrack, too.

Back to the music.

Here is everything you need to know about the Indiana Jones and the Great Circle soundtrack, including who composed it, where to listen to it and its full track list.

Who composed the Indiana Jones and the Great Circle soundtrack?

The Indiana Jones and the Great Circle soundtrack was composed by Gordy Haab.

Haab has composed many video games in the past, and has worked with Lucasfilm Games numerous times.

Gordy Haab has composed and collaborated on the soundtracks of the following games:

Indiana Jones and the Staff of Kings

Star Wars: The Old Republic

Kinect Star Wars

The Walking Dead: Survival Instinct

Star Wars Battlefront (2015)

Halo Wars 2

Star Wars Battlefront 2 (2018)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Star Wars: Squadrons

MultiVersus

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Star Wars: Hunters

Can I listen to the Indiana Jones and the Great Circle soundtrack?

You can listen to the Indiana Jones and the Great Circle soundtrack on Spotify!

If you’ve loved the soundtrack while playing through the latest Indy console adventure, you’ll be thrilled to learn its full soundtrack is available to listen to on Spotify.

While you can head to the app to give it a spin, we’ve also embedded the whole thing right here:

Full track list for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

The full track list for the Indiana Jones and the Great Circle soundtrack features 33 tracks and four bonus tracks – 37 in total.

Here is the full track list for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle:

The Great Circle

Gina's Theme

One Stormy Night

The Intruder

Story Time

A New Adventure Awaits

Birdwatching

Follow That Nun

The Parchment

The Catacomb

Secret Stones

Find That Cat

Where Are We

Signs of the Stones

The Dig Site

A Short Exit

Gizeh

Why Did it Have to be Snakes

Being Buried

The Unbodied

Nepal Air

An Unexpected Reunion

The Battleship

The Stone Activates

To Sukhothai

The Archive

The Path is Revealed

Ziggurat

The Flood

Voss’ Plans

It’s a Circle

The Heavens Open Up

Until the Next Adventure

Count G (bonus track)

Mark the Strong (bonus track)

Smitten (bonus track)

Etcetera Etcetera (bonus track)

