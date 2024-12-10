Indiana Jones and the Great Circle soundtrack: Full track list and how to listen
A soundtrack to fight Nazis to.
Have you been playing Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and wondering who composed its awesome soundtrack? You’re in luck, as we’re here to tell you.
If you’ve been enjoying listening to the game’s bops as you’re punching, shooting, and whipping Nazis, you’ll be pleased to learn you can listen to the soundtrack outside of the game, too!
The game's cast list is as impressive as its soundtrack, too.
Back to the music.
Here is everything you need to know about the Indiana Jones and the Great Circle soundtrack, including who composed it, where to listen to it and its full track list.
Who composed the Indiana Jones and the Great Circle soundtrack?
The Indiana Jones and the Great Circle soundtrack was composed by Gordy Haab.
Haab has composed many video games in the past, and has worked with Lucasfilm Games numerous times.
Gordy Haab has composed and collaborated on the soundtracks of the following games:
- Indiana Jones and the Staff of Kings
- Star Wars: The Old Republic
- Kinect Star Wars
- The Walking Dead: Survival Instinct
- Star Wars Battlefront (2015)
- Halo Wars 2
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 (2018)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Star Wars: Squadrons
- MultiVersus
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Star Wars: Hunters
Can I listen to the Indiana Jones and the Great Circle soundtrack?
You can listen to the Indiana Jones and the Great Circle soundtrack on Spotify!
If you’ve loved the soundtrack while playing through the latest Indy console adventure, you’ll be thrilled to learn its full soundtrack is available to listen to on Spotify.
While you can head to the app to give it a spin, we’ve also embedded the whole thing right here:
Full track list for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
The full track list for the Indiana Jones and the Great Circle soundtrack features 33 tracks and four bonus tracks – 37 in total.
Here is the full track list for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle:
- The Great Circle
- Gina's Theme
- One Stormy Night
- The Intruder
- Story Time
- A New Adventure Awaits
- Birdwatching
- Follow That Nun
- The Parchment
- The Catacomb
- Secret Stones
- Find That Cat
- Where Are We
- Signs of the Stones
- The Dig Site
- A Short Exit
- Gizeh
- Why Did it Have to be Snakes
- Being Buried
- The Unbodied
- Nepal Air
- An Unexpected Reunion
- The Battleship
- The Stone Activates
- To Sukhothai
- The Archive
- The Path is Revealed
- Ziggurat
- The Flood
- Voss’ Plans
- It’s a Circle
- The Heavens Open Up
- Until the Next Adventure
- Count G (bonus track)
- Mark the Strong (bonus track)
- Smitten (bonus track)
- Etcetera Etcetera (bonus track)
