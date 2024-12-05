Few shoes will be as hard to fill as these, and capturing the charm of the original Indiana Jones is no easy job, but from what we’ve seen so far, the casting has been bang on.

Below is all you need to know about who is voicing Indiana Jones and who is joining him on his latest adventure.

Who plays Indiana Jones in the Great Circle game?

Indiana Jones. Bethesda

Indiana Jones is being played by no other than Troy Baker, one of the most prominent voice actors in gaming who boasts some exceptional performances in the past.

Most notably, he lent his voice to Joel Miller in both parts of The Last of Us, but he also appeared in God of War, Uncharted 4, Batman: The Arkham Knight and much more.

In these circles, the man is something of a legend, and we had the pleasure of chatting with him recently about taking on this new role.

Full cast list for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

It’s not an Indiana Jones adventure without a cast of interesting characters brought along on the way, so we’ve listed the most notable appearances below.

Troy Baker as Indiana Jones

Alessandra Mastronardi as Gina Lombardi

Giuseppe Russo as Fiore

Grace Vorananth as Pailin

Marios Gavrilis as Emmerich Voss

Tony Todd as Locus

Vithaya Pansringarm as Sunan

Keep reading for a more detailed breakdown of who’s featuring, alongside some of the notable roles you may recognise them from.

Where do you know the Indiana Jones and the Great Circle cast from?

There’s plenty of talent featured in the Indiana Jones and the Great Circle cast, and here’s where you may recognise them from.

Alessandra Mastronadi

The Italian actress is one of the more recognisable people in the cast after appearing in the second season of Aziz Ansari’s Master of None and the hit film Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent alongside Pedro Pascal and Nicolas Cage.

Giussepe Russo

Russo also hails from Italy and has had minor roles in plenty of projects like Street Fighter 6 and significant roles in Italian television shows like Lo Zio D’America and The Teacher.

Pachara Montra

Montra is one of the fresher faces appearing in the game, with very few acting credits to date.

Marios Gavrilis

If you’re from Germany, chances are you’ll recognise Marios Gavrillis, as he lent his voice to the German versions of Far Cry 6, Death Stranding, Starfield and more.

Tony Todd

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will be one of Tony Todd’s last roles in a game after having an incredibly illustrious career voicing iconic characters like Venom, Briggs in Black Ops 2, and plenty of live-action credits like Candyman.

Vithaya Pansringarm

Thai actor Pansringarm will be more well known in his native Thailand, with his most notable roles being in Only God Forgives, The Last Executioner, Operation Mekong and much more.

The actors in this game have lent their voices and likeness to their characters, helping make a more cinematic experience overall.

